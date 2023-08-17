(The Center Square) – The Growing Michigan Together Tour kicked off in Escanaba and will travel statewide to collect feedback from Michiganders about what lawmakers can do to attract and retain talent.
This feedback will inform the Growing Michigan Together Council’s report due by Dec. 1.
“We’re excited to work side-by-side with Michiganders to grow our state,” Michigan’s Chief Growth Officer Hilary Doe, who makes $180,000 annually, said in a statement. “From now until the end of November we’ll travel across Michigan to hear directly from communities about what we can do to make our state an even more thriving, vibrant and exciting place to live and work.”
The tour will stop at community events and regional forums to discuss local challenges and growth opportunities.
The tour will meet college students and adult learners at universities, colleges, and community colleges. Engagements will include move-ins, on-campus listening events, homecomings and other youth-focused events.
“We look forward to hearing input from Michiganders across our great state,” Ambassador John Rakolta, Jr., chair of the Growing Michigan Together Council, said in a statement. “The Council includes Michiganders from every age group and walk of life. We are diligently working to provide bipartisan recommendations that will create a clear and informed path forward.”
Whitmer established the council after more than 40,000 people left the state since 2020. The council will submit a report to the governor and legislature on ways the state can grow its population, focusing on infrastructure, jobs, talent and economy and education.
However, some are skeptical. House Minority Leader Rep. Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, cited a Detroit News report finding Michigan’s birth rate has dropped to levels not seen since 1940 as proof the growth council isn’t working.
“Democrats spent all our taxpayer dollars before the new population council can even make recommendations, a move that will undoubtedly lead to higher taxes that will only lower our population further and prevent Michigan from becoming the land of opportunity once again,” Hall said in a statement.
Hall said the News report shows people don’t want to live in Michigan currently. He blamed the state government's Democrat political trifecta, which hasn’t happened since 1980.
“These numbers reveal that people don’t want to start or raise their families in Michigan, as they move to states with lower taxes, high-paying careers, good roads and bridges, quality education, and safe communities,” Hall said. “Meanwhile, Michigan Democrats are eliminating accountability in education. They’re pushing energy policies that will raise electric bills. They’re wasting resources on corporate handouts for low-wage jobs and unnecessary projects and programs, instead of investing in infrastructure and public safety."