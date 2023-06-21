(The Center Square) – A group calling itself Mecosta Environmental and Security Alliance has formed to oppose the planned Gotion electric vehicle battery component factory in Mecosta County.
The non-profit organization is seeking to stop the construction of the Gotion plant in Green Charter Township, citing environmental and national security concerns . The group’s website claims the plant would risk harming significant wetland parcels around the proposed site. A screenshot of the map is below.
The organization aims to raise awareness, educate the community, and fund legal efforts to stop the construction of this facility.
The group’s formation follows the federal government approving the project and the state apparently not performing an environmental impact report. Records requests filed by The Center Square with the state environmental agency seeking environmental reports came back denied because the documents don’t exist.
The board of directors for the organization includes local community leaders: Jason Kruse, Bruce Baker, Teri Hook, Mary Engelsman, and former Congressman and Ambassador Peter Hoekstra.
"Ambassador Hoekstra has been a tremendous ally to our work, and we are thrilled to have him on the MESA board, working side-by-side with our community as we take the next step forward to stop Gotion from taking over our home," MESA President Jason Kruse said in a statement.
The plant acted as a flashpoint to Michiganders after a September 23 letter from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation offering Gotion up to $1.14 billion in subsidies counting state, local and utility incentives.
Those tax breaks include a $125 million Critical Industry Program grant for a local job creation requirement; a 30-year Renaissance Zone to Mecosta County valued at $540 million; and a $50 million Strategic Site Readiness Program performance-based grant.
Some oppose the 30-year tax breaks offered to the company, while others worry about Gotion’s connection to the Chinese Communist Party. Gotion insists that it isn't controlled by the CCP.
The nonprofit seeks donations to fund ongoing legal actions against Gotion.