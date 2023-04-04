(The Center Square) – Michigan Republican U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar has weighed in on the controversy over the proposed siting of Gotion’s electric vehicle battery plant in Mecosta County.
In an emailed newsletter, the Michigan 2nd District representative calls Gotion “wrong for our state.”
Moolenaar, a Midland native, is a member of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Moolenaar says the CCP was responsible for the spy balloon shot down by the Biden administration in February, and accused them of stealing American industrial secrets, and covering up the origins of COVID-19.
He also noted the proximity of Mecosta County to the Michigan National Guard facility in nearby Grayling, where training is being conducted for members of the Taiwanese military preparing for a potential CCP attack.
“What sense does it make for Michigan to allow a CCP-affiliated company to build a massive factory in our state, while at the same time the Michigan National Guard is helping Taiwan prepare for a possible attack by the CCP? The proposed facility in Mecosta County would be just 100 miles from the Camp Grayling training site,” Moolenaar said.
As reported previously by The Center Square, Gotion received $1.14 billion of state and local backing in return for siting its new EV battery materials in Big Rapids Township in Mecosta County. Concerns expressed by the county’s Green Township officials prompted Gotion to cancel plans to build there. It was later revealed the company’s bylaws require the company “perform its duties in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China and other Party Regulations….”
“Michigan needs more manufacturing and more jobs, but it is crucial to have the right partners investing in our state," Moolenaar said.
He noted the location, nearby Ferris State and protecting the community.
"With the right partners and investments, Mecosta County is a community that can grow and thrive,” Moolenaar said.
The Gotion plant was one of two EV battery plants announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last October.
She touted the decision saying, “This is yet another historic day for Michigan this year as we continue to secure generational opportunities in our manufacturing and engineering workforce, grow a sustainable economy, and make critical infrastructure improvements to support the state’s robust agriculture industry.”
The governor’s office did not respond to questions from The Center Square on Tuesday.
The Muskegon County Republican Executive Committee has scheduled a protest against the Gotion plant for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on the campus of Ferris State in Big Rapids.