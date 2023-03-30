(The Center Square) – An April 5 meeting to discuss a planned Gotion electric vehicle battery plant with $1.1 billion of backing in Mecosta County has been moved online, allegedly because of planned protests and possible threats of violence.
Green Township Supervisor Jim Chapman told The Center Square in an email: “Yes it is a go, virtual only because of the huge numbers of protestors that intended to overrun us. Also we received threats of violence that we felt might be credible. A link to the panel will be on our webpage next week along with a link to the questions submitted.”
Chapman hasn’t responded to a question seeking more details about the alleged threat.
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s office couldn’t confirm a filed police report over the alleged threat. The Center Square filed a records request seeking the alleged report, which the Sheriff's office fulfilled within an hour.
It responded: "The information requested above does not exist with the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. No reports have been filed by Green Township, Jim Chapman, or any other township official regarding this matter."
Protestors planned to pack the meeting to show opposition to the state giving at least $715 million to Gotion, in part because the company's employees must adhere to communist rules.
Those tax breaks include a $125 million Critical Industry Program grant for a local job creation requirement; a 30-year Renaissance Zone to Mecosta County valued at $540 million; and a $50 million Strategic Site Readiness Program performance-based grant.
In return, Gotion says it will create 2,350 jobs.
The panel will include representatives from Gotion Inc, Ferris State University, The Right Place economic nonprofit, and representatives from roads, fire, energy, and wastewater.
The meeting moving to virtual was first reported by The Big Rapids Pioneer.
Karla Wagner, a real estate agent and builder from Cannon Township, planned to attend the April 5 meeting to spread the word about a planned ballot drive to amend the Constitution to end real property taxes in Michigan.
Wagner says she thinks the meeting was moved online to hide growing project opposition.
“They’re crushing the ability of people to publicly protest,” Wagner told The Center Square in a phone interview. “I don’t think they want people to see how many people don’t want this.”
“People will find other ways to get the word out,” Wagner said.
Gotion Inc Vice President of North America Manufacturing Chuck Thelen claims the company is not under the influence of the Chinese Communist Party.
“No person on the leadership team is a CCP member,” Thelen said in a statement. “There is no CCP organization or influence to the [North American] operation.”
Gotion originally planned to build a factory in Big Rapids Township. However, The Big Rapids Township board voted for a federal review of national security risks with Gotion. Gotion then refocused project sights on Green Township instead of Big Rapids.