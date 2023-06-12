(The Center Square) – Walgreens Pharmacy will settle with the state of Michigan for $338 million over 18 years for its role in the opioid epidemic, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
The settlement requires Michigan to join the Walgreens National Opioid Settlement, which provides approximately $200 million over 15 years. By participating in the National Settlement, eligible local governments will have an opportunity to participate in this portion of the settlement and receive direct payments.
“The opioid epidemic was born, in part, out of a concert of action by many large corporations who reaped incredible profits as a result,” Nessel said in a statement. “It is rewarding to both hold them accountable and secure much needed funding for the continued suffering of those with opioid-use disorder.”
Along with the Walgreens National Opioid Settlement, Michigan will receive an additional $138 million additional dollars over 18 years.
This settlement with Walgreens will conclude litigation dating back to 2019 when Nessel took office, the first time a state sued major opioid manufacturers and distributors as drug dealers.
State health department data say 2,532 Michiganders died of a drug overdose from January to November 2022, an average of 8 Michigan residents each day. If you or a loved one need opioid addiction treatment, there are resources to help.
Opioid manufacturer Johnson and Johnson and pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen settled with Michigan last year, earmarking $26 billion nationwide for opioid treatment and addiction prevention efforts.
The settlements aim to enact change so opioid distributors and manufacturers prescribe fewer opioids.
Those settlements also required that the offending companies establish new protocols to prevent future negligence in their manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances. Funds from Michigan’s $776 million portion of the national sum have already begun being allocated to local and statewide initiatives and will continue to aid such efforts for the next 18 years.
Settlements with opioid addiction treatment drug manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser Group and consulting firm McKinsey & Co. for their culpability in exacerbating the opioid epidemic have added to Michigan as well. Such efforts secured an additional $2.6 million and $19.5 million for Michigan, respectively.
National Settlements with Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Pharmaceutical, CVS Pharmacy, and Walmart, inked at the end of 2022, are expected to add over $445 million for Michigan governments. In total, Nessel’s efforts have brought nearly $1.6 billion for Michigan governments to combat Michigan’s ongoing opioid epidemic.