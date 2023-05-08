(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed five bills into law to assist schools with funding for school security improvements, transportation, real estate purchases, and other topics.
Whitmer signed Senate Bills 63, 97, 101, and 160 and House Bill 4054.
“Today, I signed several bills to make a real difference for students, families, and communities,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We’re helping schools more easily improve campus security, upgrade technology and vehicles, and fund maintenance projects. We are lowering property taxes for land used to produce or recycle construction or property maintenance. And we are boosting transparency by offering people greater access to insurance corporation board meetings.”
Whitmer also signed bills to lower taxes for property that will be used for the production and recycling of materials for construction or maintenance of real estate, and allow insurance corporation board meetings to conduct meetings electronically.
SB 63 will amend the Revised School Code to allow a sinking fund tax authorized on or after the bill's effective date to be used for the purchase of real estate for school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology, for the acquisition of student vehicles, or the acquisition of vehicles used in the maintenance of school building.
"I would like to thank Governor Whitmer for supporting Senate Bill 63. This legislation gives schools and taxpayers more flexibility to purchase and maintain school buses,” Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia, said in a statement. “To best serve students, it is important that schools have a safe and reliable bus fleet."
SB 97 and HB 4054 will exempt from taxation the sale of property, used for production, manufacturing, or recycling of aggregate by the property if the aggregate would be used as a part of the construction, maintenance, repair, or reconstruction of real property in Michigan.
“This is about helping reduce taxes on Michigan businesses struggling with ever-increasing costs due to high inflation,” Sen. Joseph Bellino, R-Monroe, said in a statement. “I want to thank the governor for signing this bill to provide this relief by clarifying how state tax exemptions apply to producing aggregates, like crushed stone and gravel and recycled materials that are critical to improving our roads and reducing trash in our landfills.”
SB 160 exempts delivery and installation charges from the taxable value in certain circumstances.
"After taking office in January, businesses in my district shared with me their concerns about the unfair tax treatment of delivery and installation services by the state,” Sen. Sam Singh, D-East Lansing, said in a statement. “I appreciate Governor Whitmer’s support of this bipartisan tax package that clarifies the tax code and brings tax fairness to small businesses across the state."
SB 101 will eliminate sunsets on provisions that allow stockholders or directors of certain insurance corporations to adopt bylaws permitting meetings through electronic means, improving member and shareholder access.
“Virtual communication is an increasingly important tool in doing business. It’s time that our insurance code reflects that,” Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, said in a statement. “This bill will allow members of Insurance Boards to meet virtually, bringing our code into the 21st century and making firms in a critical sector of our economy more responsive to consumer needs.”