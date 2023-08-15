(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will pay $506,000 to five private boating companies and one university to demonstrate electric boating potential on the Great Lakes, including shore-side charging stations.
"The Fresh Coast Maritime Challenge, along with today’s grant recipients, represent a critical investment in our water recreation infrastructure that will help to attract visitors, create jobs and preserve the natural beauty of our lakes and waterways for generations to come,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “By expanding access to e-boats and charging solutions, Michigan will further foster a thriving mobility ecosystem that supports local businesses, enhances community offerings and boosts overall economic growth.”
The funds support six entities:
- Arc Boat Company, a California-based electric boat manufacturer will receive $20,000 to demonstrate the potential of EV boats and create public events for EV boating.
- Aqua superPower will receive $111,000 to install fast marine chargers and conduct technology demos at Michigan marinas, including Duncan Clinch Marina in Traverse City, the Village of Charlevoix Marina, and Harbor Springs. The company already uses chargers at the Elk Rapids Marina and the Village of Northport.
- Hercules Electric Mobility will receive $75,000 to deploy boats with high-power electric powertrains. conduct user demonstrations and data collections on consumer acceptance of electric boating and charging with mobile marine charging systems.
- Lilypad Labs, a Michigan-based startup, will receive $135,000 to deploy solar-powered watercraft for public use at marinas and resorts across Northwest Michigan starting with a deployment at Fountain Point Resort on Lake Leelanau.
- Michigan Technological University will receive $50,000 to work with local utilities and marinas to determine electric boat travel range from home docks, the optimal distance between charging stations, charging times and costs, as well as how much electrical energy is needed to support a specific number of chargers.
- Voltaic Marine, Inc., an Oregon-based startup developing high-performance electric water sports boats, will receive $115,000 to develop strategies focused on advanced manufacturing, battery chemistry, propulsion, and emerging technology job creation, while demonstrating its flagship model, the AEW24, in Northwest Michigan.
Michigan’s Interim Chief Mobility Officer Kathryn Snorrason welcomed the funding.
"With this first round of grant funding, Michigan is embarking on a monumental journey to build out its waterway transit systems, setting a precedent that can influence best practices nationwide,” Snorrason said in a statement. “By incorporating e-boats and charging solutions into our marinas, we are not only embracing sustainable transportation but also revitalizing our water-based infrastructure. This is just the beginning of our path toward a more efficient, environmentally friendly and interconnected water transportation network."
The Fresh Coast Maritime Challenge launched in April 2023 to transition watercraft from diesel to electric power, which aligns with the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
On Aug. 24 from 2-5 p.m. ET, a Demo Day for various electric boat technologies will be held at Elk Rapids Marina. The event will be open to the public to attend. Register here.