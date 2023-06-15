(The Center Square) – The Federal Trade Commission reported a reduction in Do Not Call Registry complaints by Michigan residents and an increase in the number of Michiganders registered on the Do Not Call list.
A report released by the FTC showed robocalls as the most reported type of consumer Do Not Call complaint in Michigan.
According to the FTC’s Do Not Call Data Book, Michigan residents filed 197,420 Do Not Call complaints in 2018 and 98,720 complaints in 2022, with a substantial reduction in complaints every year between.
“This report shows that our efforts to reduce robocalls and robotexts targeting Michigan residents are working,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “Once we began to hold bad actors accountable who knowingly route illegal robocalls through their networks, we saw a demonstratable decrease in calls. This tells us that regulatory intervention – or the fear of it – can help to stop these companies in their tracks.”
Robocalls are often facilitated by an organization pitching sketchy products to gain access to money or personal information.
In March of 2023, Nessel won judgments shutting down a robocall operation based in Texas. The company’s owners had directed billions of illegal robocalls to people across the country and had bombarded Michigan consumers with more than 42 million robocalls in 2019 alone, including more than 19 million calls to people whose numbers were on the Do Not Call list.
Nessel recently joined a coalition of state attorneys general calling on the Federal Communications Commission to clarify the rules requiring telemarketers to obtain consent from a consumer before making robocalls.
Nessel joined a multistate lawsuit against Avid Telecom for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people and violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws. Avid Telecom is alleged to have sent or transmitted more than 7.5 billion calls to telephone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry.
In 2022, Nessel partnered with YouMail, a platform that uses traceback technology to determine the source of robocalls.
Nessel filed criminal charges in 2020 against two political operatives who orchestrated a series of robocalls aimed at suppressing the vote in the 2020 presidential election.
The two operatives, Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl, were charged with intimidating voters and conspiracy to commit an election law violation and were fined $5.1 million. Their criminal case is currently pending in the Michigan Supreme Court.