(The Center Square) – The Michigan Senate Appropriations Committee delayed its vote to transfer $715 million from the Michigan Strategic Outreach and Attraction fund to the Gotion Inc. electric vehicle battery parts manufacturing plant in Big Rapids.
The committee adjourned its Wednesday afternoon meeting after approving two other transfers for EV battery plants in the state: BlueOval in Marshall ($410 million) and Our Next Energy in Van Buren Township ($200 million).
The $715 million transfer for Gotion, however, is facing strong headwinds from Green Charter Township in Mecosta County residents and Michigan legislators – despite assurances from Gotion and Green Township officials the cathode- and anode-component manufacturing facility will be environmentally safe and free from Chinese Communist influence.
On Tuesday night, Green Charter Township held a public meeting to hear citizen feedback on the plant. The huge turnout necessitated moving the meeting to an outside venue, while the contentiousness of the topic prompted township officials to add multiple police officers for security.
The meeting lasted more than two hours. All but one of the individuals who spoke disagreed with the township board’s decision to move forward with the Gotion project.
When asked by The Center Square if any of the township residents’ concerns resonated with board members, Township Supervisor Jim Chapman responded, “Of course they did. Unfortunately, most of the points presented are the same ones that have been repeated and have been answered by me, by others, on the panel discussion.”
Chapman acknowledged Green Township trustee Dale Jernstad owns a 72-acre parcel of property that Gotion would acquire to realize its plans to build six buildings with a combined 3 million square feet.
“One farmer on the board owns a piece of land in the Ren Zone,” Chapman said, referring to the Renaissance Zone. “He formally recused himself from the Ren Zone vote.”
Meeting minutes from September 2022 note Jernstadt was allowed to abstain from voting on all matters related to the Gotion plant, dubbed Project Elephant.
Chapman said threats were made against board members, requiring an informational public meeting scheduled last week to move online only.
Chapman said he received a message on Messenger in which an individual told the supervisor they’d “see me in hell.”
Chapman continued, “Our treasurer took a phone call from a Port Huron caller who said they would call in the Michigan Militia. There was more.”
The Center Square previously reported former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra has been expressing doubts about Chinese Communist Party influence over Gotion. Additionally, current U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar has stated he opposes the project as “wrong for our state.”
“It appears to me that Mr. Hoekstra feels immune to throw around wild accusations in order to get his name in front of the people so as to forward his political ambitions,” Chapman said. “I am deeply disappointed in Representative Moolenaar. He sits on a committee hearing the dangers of the CCP and has made an unfounded leap of logic from the CCP to an international publicly traded company, i.e. Gotion North America.”
State Sen. Michele Hoitenga, D-Cadillac, told The Center Square she opposes Project Elephant. Calling state and local subsidies and tax abatements that could amount to as much as $1.14 billion, she said, “I welcome any new business that wants to relocate to Michigan, and I will continue to work to create a better business environment to attract them. But I do not – and will not – support corporate welfare payouts that benefit our nation’s adversaries."
Regarding the protesters who took the streets of Big Rapids last week and residents who spoke out at the Green Charter Township meeting Tuesday night, Chapman said he’s unphased by their passion and numbers.
“There is a very vocal minority who are using this project as a tool to advance their other agendas,” he said. “Their rhetoric is misleading many good citizens. They are, however, the minority. The majority of our residents understand the unique economic opportunities this project provides to our region.”
When asked how he determined the opposition to Project Elephant was less than Green Township residents who support it, Chapman responded the township board didn’t need to conduct a poll.
“Polls are expensive,” he said. “Amateur polls get you just what you paid for them.”
He explained his anecdotal personal experience with township residents backs up his conclusion.
“People come in here to pay their taxes," he said. "Some tell us to stay the course. Some tell us we are wrong. We receive a steady stream of emails from our website. Support was running 90 to 95% in support. With the well-funded opposition fighting us that has dropped to an estimated 75% support. This is a subjective estimate."