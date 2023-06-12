(The Center Square) - Over the weekend, Michigan’s GOP voted to approve a new plan to select most state delegates for the party's 2024 presidential nomination via caucus meetings.
The plan would veer from the traditional process of choosing delegates from an open primary. The caucus selection would allow active party members to exert influence.
The Michigan Republican Party State Committee passed a resolution of intent they say “protects the voice of millions of Republican voters across Michigan by ensuring the will of those voting in the primary will be heard,” the Michigan GOP said in a news release.
If the RNC approves the plan, Michigan Republicans would award 10 delegates to the candidate who wins the Feb. 27 primary. GOP caucus meetings would choose 39 delegates from Michigan’s 13 congressional districts on March 2, and Michigan’s elected RNC members would choose three delegates.
Previously, the primary election dictated the selection of candidate delegates.
The move follows Michigan Democrats – holding a political majority in both the House and Senate as well as occupying the governor's office – moving Michigan’s presidential primary to Feb. 27, which Republicans say would automatically cause an RNC penalty reducing Michigan Republican delegates at the RNC convention in Milwaukee from 55 to 12.
The GOP says the resolution complies with RNC rules and prevents the RNC penalty. The meeting was held in Grand Rapids at a closed-door event.
The resolution is "designed to provide for representation of voters, maximize participation in the Michigan Presidential Candidate Rally by candidates and the base, provide for maximum county and district involvement in the process, [and] provide for a delegate selection process that the RNC will not penalize," among other things.
Michigan GOP said the reduction in representation at the RNC would have marginalized millions of voters.
"The Michigan Republican Party stands firmly against any attempts to diminish representation of Michigan Republicans," Chair Kristina Karamo said in the news release. "We are committed to preserving the integrity of the electoral process and guaranteeing that all Michigan voters, regardless of their political affiliation, have an equal opportunity to participate in the primary process."
David Forsmark, a Michigan political consultant for the Republicans, told The Center Square about 1 million Michigan Republican voters were disenfranchised, because “their vote will only count 25% toward electing delegates for president.”
“Your average person’s vote isn’t going to count for much,” Forsmark said in a phone interview, adding that the change could boost chances for Donald Trump because of the current party’s makeup.
Although Michigan used to be a caucus state, Forsmark said this change will be a big deal to voters.
“When you reverse something and take something away, people get mad,” Forsmark said. “Look at the huge tsunami of people who came out to vote to retain the right to abortions they never planned to have.”
Forsmark was referring to proposal 3.
Michigan RNC Committeeman Rob Steele told The Center Square that the change protected Republican voters.
"After the Democrat Legislature and Governor penalized and disenfranchised Republican Primary voters by reducing Michigan's Republican National Delegates from 55 to 12, the MIGOP and RNC have worked together to give Republican primary voters their full franchise back in their choice for the Republican Presidential Nominee,” Steele wrote in a text message.”