(The Center Square) – European engineering services provider Expleo USA Inc. says it will establish its first North American research and development facility in Oakland County. The project is expected to create 196 jobs.
“Expleo chose to invest in Michigan because of our strong mobility business environment, inclusive laws, skilled workforce, and ongoing economic momentum to ensure anyone can ‘make it in Michigan,’” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Together, we have created powerful economic development tools to bring supply chains of cars, chips, and batteries home, and secured 35,000 auto jobs since I took office."
Whitmer announced the deal on another taxpayer-funded trip overseas, this time to Paris and Germany. Her January trip to Switzerland cost taxpayers $44,117, and records requests are still pending for the taxpayer cost of her May trip to Australia. Whitmer justified these trips through economic deals.
Whitmer again incorrectly claimed she’s “secured” 35,000 auto jobs since 2019, which don’t appear in state and federal jobs data. In contrast, many electric vehicle plants secured during Whitmer’s administration require less human labor, so taxpayers are subsidizing jobs in a shrinking manufacturing sector.
Expleo is evaluating locations in Oakland County for its new operations, which will represent the company’s first research and development facility in North America.
Expleo Vice President of Automotive Marcus Ganguin welcomed the new partnership that will house an engineering team.
“Expleo has a proven track record of supporting automotive businesses worldwide to engineer electronics and digital services integrating the latest technologies and trends; particularly green mobility & software-defined vehicle new architecture,” Ganguin said in a statement. “With our move into Oakland County, Michigan, we will be able to partner with its community of automotive businesses to provide the deeply integrated engineering and technology services needed to address the most pressing challenges facing our industry such as e-mobility.”
Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr., attended the trip.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming these high-wage jobs by Expleo as we continue to position Michigan as the undisputed leader in future mobility and vehicle electrification,” Messer said in a statement. “Today’s announcement demonstrates Michigan’s culture of innovation, the attractiveness of our business climate and the strength of our talented workforce. We look forward to partnering with Expleo as it grows and adds jobs for Michigan residents.”
President and CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership Maureen Donohue Krauss welcomed the company.
“Global companies continue to recognize the Detroit Region as a premier innovation destination and entry point to the North American market and we were proud to help our partners secure this project,” Krauss said in a statement.