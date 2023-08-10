(The Center Square) – The final defendants accused of being fake electors in Michigan’s 2020 presidential election pleaded not guilty Thursday to all eight counts and were each released on a personal recognizance bond.
In mid-July, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged each of the 16 with one count of conspiracy to commit forgery, two counts of forgery, one count of conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing, one count of uttering and publishing, one count of conspiracy to commit election law forgery, and two counts of election law forgery.
If convicted, each of the 16 face the possibility of 66 years in prison.
In a news release, Nessel said the investigation is ongoing and charges against others are possible.
The defendants include: Kathy Berden, 70, now residing in Tennessee; William (Hank) Choate, 72, of Cement City; Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc; Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren; Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township; John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix; Mari-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton; Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti; Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit; Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford; James Renner, 76, of Lansing; Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms; Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw; Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield; Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans; and Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming.