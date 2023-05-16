(The Center Square) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley appears to drive a city-issued vehicle that city council members say isn’t in his contract.
After city council members raised the issue last Wednesday, Flint gave The Center Square the following statement: “The City of Flint Police Department has identified credible threats and has assigned a vehicle to the Mayor’s Office to secure the safety of staff when traveling to and from events. The Flint Police Department makes it a standard practice to not discuss the details of security measures.
"Publication of this information has the potential to compromise the safety of City of Flint employees.
"Political opponents of the mayor will continue to try to distract from the good work happening in the City of Flint, but we remain steadfastly focused on improving municipal services and quality of life for Flint residents.”
The Center Square has filed a records requests to confirm what specific city department maintains responsibility of the vehicle and another request for Neeley’s contract. However, Flint’s legal department delayed releasing the records by 10 business days, saying the city needs to “search for, collect, or appropriately examine or review a voluminous amount of separate and distinct public records pursuant to your request.”
The Center Square obtained a May picture of the city-owned vehicle, a Black Chevy Equinox AWD, license plate number 060 x 170, parked in front of Neeley’s house.
A January 2022 Google Maps picture shows the same vehicle parked in front of Neeley’s home.
At a Wednesday city council meeting, 6th ward Councilwoman Tonya Burns said Neeley is driving a vehicle registered to the police department.
Burns said to 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays: Councilman Mays, did you ask if the mayor's vehicle was in this budget?”
Mays said: “No, I didn't get there yet. I probably won't get there.”
Video shows Burns telling Police Chief Terrence Green: “His vehicle, his fleet vehicle is underneath yours. The mayor’s vehicle is underneath the police department's budget. It should be on this budget. That should not be under the police department’s budget. And it is not a part of his fringe benefit package.”
Mays later said: “We should move it to the mayor's office and not fund it. I'm using my gas and insurance, let him pay his own. He makes far more than I do.”
Neeley’s profile on the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s executive committee says: “Mayor Neeley was elected on November 5, 2019 based on his pledge to bring transparency and fiscal responsibility to Flint City Hall.”
In fiscal year 2021, the Flint Mayor’s office was budgeted $467,983. In the proposed mayoral budget for 2024, those expenses are increased to $1.2 million.
Neeley receives a $125,000 annual salary. It’s unclear how long he’s been driving a city-issued vehicle, or whether he will refund taxpayers if the benefit isn't included in his contract. The Center Square will report the taxpayer cost of the vehicle use when it receives more documents.