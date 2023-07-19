(The Center Square) – A report released Wednesday ranked Michigan 49th nationally in community colleges completion and 48th nationally for 10-year enrollment growth.
The Business Leaders for Michigan report, Compete to Win: Building a World Class Community College System, presents the case for the importance of affordable post-high school education and training as an alternative to the state’s university system. The document also makes several likely expensive recommendations, but does not include cost estimates for Michigan taxpayers.
According to its website, Business Leaders is a nonprofit organization composed exclusively of the executive leaders of Michigan’s largest companies and universities
“Michigan’s community colleges are designed to meet the needs of employers and provide pathways to prosperity for students from all walks of life. If we hope to become a Top 10 state, we need to make sure they succeed,” Jeff Donofrio, president and CEO of the organization, said in a statement. “It’s essential that we drive greater agility, scale and innovation, as well as improvements to enrollment and graduation rates, if we want to become a more competitive state. It’s time to change the status quo and help our community colleges, and those they serve, succeed.”
According to the report’s authors, however, much must be done to improve the state’s community college outcomes.
“As Michigan works to become a more competitive state, we must take immediate steps to improve our education systems. Businesses and people follow opportunity,” Donofrio said.
Michigan’s community colleges award nearly 20,000 associate degrees annually and certify another 7,000 students.
Business Leaders recommendations include increased funding for the 28 Michigan community colleges and students. It says more funding will increase graduation rates and improve opportunities for students who earn a degree or certificate. Also recommended are expanding and streamlining existing programs that provide tuition-free routes to community college enrollment and transfer opportunities to four-year universities.
The organization also said community colleges must develop improved connections with potential employers and develop training innovations that will increase skill sets for graduating and certified students. The importance of improving the state’s K-12 education system was also stressed.
The organization doesn’t recommend how much money should be appropriated to realize its recommendations. Nor does it estimate the cost of establishing a new state agency to focus on community college success.
“This report shines a light on both challenges and opportunities and presents important recommendations for our state to act on,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. "Community colleges must help ease the transition academically and financially for high school students, provide improved career pathways for adults through college degrees and industry-recognized training programs, and make sure businesses have the skilled workforce they need in a fast-changing economy."