(The Center Square) –The Michigan Senate passed Senate Bill 141 on a vote of 37-1, which aims to make cocktails-to-go permanent.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers allowed cocktails-to-go to provide businesses another way to generate revenue while the operation of bars and restaurants were restricted by the state.
There were safety concerns about how this legislation could affect drunk driving rates or possession of alcohol by minors, but the Senate Fiscal Agency says off-the-premises consumption hasn’t resulted in these safety issues.
“Cocktails to-go were allowed during the pandemic to support struggling hospitality businesses which represent thousands of jobs across Michigan,” Andy Deloney, senior vice president & head of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, said in a statement.
“Since then, cocktails to-go have become a regular part of takeout dining for adult consumers and a stable source of revenue for hospitality businesses as they continue to recover from the lasting impacts of COVID-19. These businesses are now facing new economic challenges like staffing shortages, supply chain issues and record-high inflation. Stripping them of an added revenue source amid these economic hardships just doesn’t make sense.”
Currently, cocktails to-go are set to expire on Jan. 1, 2026. SB 141 removes the sunset date and allows on-premise licensees, including distillers, to sell cocktails to-go in a sealed container for carryout. On-premise retail licensees may deliver using employees or third-party agents, while manufacturers may only deliver using employees.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18 states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to allow cocktails to go permanently, and 14 others have enacted temporary laws that allow cocktails to go. Many states are still considering cocktails to-go legislation.
Deloney welcomed the bill's passage.
“The future of the hospitality industry will be dependent upon many factors outside of the control of business owners, and cocktails to-go is a valuable tool in their continued recovery and long-term growth,” Deloney said.
Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township, was the sole “no” vote.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.