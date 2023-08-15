(The Center Square) – The way vehicles look has changed drastically since the early 1900s, but roads haven’t changed as much in regard to safety features.
Vehicle technology now includes blind-spot motion-sensors, automatic braking and better airbags, but for the most part, roads don’t include safety features.
One company says they can make roads with sensors that give real-time updates to first responders, the Michigan Department of Transportation and other drivers with advanced cars, which would make the state’s highways more safe and less congested.
Cavnue, a Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners company, makes smart roads that aim to unlock the benefits of connected and autonomous vehicles. Cavnue raised $130 million to build the CAV to connect Detroit and Ann Arbor along Interstate 94 in Wayne and Washtenaw counties.
MDOT and Cavnue will hold its first public comment tonight about the planned CAV.
The CAV’s goal is to eventually eliminate the human error component of driving, such as drunk driving, texting and driving or eating and driving.
Some vehicles have sensors, such as Ford’s Bluecruise that allow centering within a lane and can sense 250 meters ahead. Cavnue proposes sensors measuring miles ahead that communicate with drivers.
The sensors could theoretically report crash details to 911 as soon as it happens, as well as traffic backups from miles away and could adjust speed recommendations based on real-time road conditions to avoid hour-long traffic jams plaguing Metro Detroit freeways during rush hour.
Michigan State Police crash data shows that in 2022, Michigan saw increases in several traffic crash statistics, including a 4% increase in overall motor vehicle crashes, a 28% increase in work zone crashes, a 15% increase in work zone fatalities and 4% increase in motorcyclist fatalities.
In 2021, Michigan saw 1,131 traffic fatalities, the most since 1,129 deaths in 2005.
MDOT Communication specialist Rob Morosi said the open house allows the public to provide feedback and learn about the proposed CAV lane along I-94.
“This engagement is a vital component of the ongoing environmental assessment process,” Morosi wrote in an email. “MDOT and Cavnue are offering different ways for the public to provide feedback including the MDOT website. We expect to offer future open houses for additional engagement.”
One group opposes the spending.
A 2022 report from The Citizen’s Research Council of Michigan recommended state transportation planners should “refocus efforts on proven solutions to today’s problems.”
“Michigan cannot be a leader in automotive by chasing transient technology trends,” the CRC report said. “The industry appreciates that Michigan officials are interested and engaged in the development of new technologies, but there should be more reflection and less reflex when investing public resources. Such efforts distract from finding real solutions to real problems that exist today.”