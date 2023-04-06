(The Center Square) – After a Texas federal judge voided the Affordable Care Act requirement for health care insurers to cover some preventive care services without additional cost, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer directed state government to inform Michiganders which preventative care services are affected.
Whitmer called on the state legislature and Congress to pass laws to help ensure that Michiganders can access services cost-free such as early detection of colon and skin cancer, high blood pressure, and hepatitis.
“Protecting access to affordable early detection screenings for colon and skin cancer, high blood pressure, and other preventive health care services will save lives, reduce overall health care costs, and ensure a stable, healthy workforce for Michigan employers,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The recent federal ruling striking down requirements for insurers to cover these services will put people’s health at risk and could raise their bills. That’s why I am taking action today to protect preventive health services that have long been covered by their insurance so Michiganders can get the care they need without worrying about whether they can afford it.”
The Department of Justice has appealed the decision in Braidwood Management, Inc. v. Becerra. State officials are currently reviewing the decision to determine the impact on Michiganders.
“The time to act is now,” Whitmer said in the letter. “No person in Michigan should have to choose between paying their bills and protecting their health.”
Whitmer’s letter directs the Department of Insurance and Financial Services to begin working with health insurers to determine how Michigan families can continue to have affordable coverage for these health care services and develop recommendations as to other ways Michigan can ensure every Michigander continues to receive preventive health care.
“The recent court decision jeopardizes access to preventive healthcare services that allow Michiganders to address health problems before they become serious, when they can more successfully be treated,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said in a statement.