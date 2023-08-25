(The Center Square) – Torrential rain, powerful winds, and tornadoes near Canton, Michigan, flooded streets, shutting down parts of Interstate 275 and the Detroit Metro Airport, and knocked out power for nearly 400,000 Michiganders.
Whether Metro Detroit residents were trying to go across town, pick up a visitor from the airport, or go to work, they likely were met by feet of water standing in the road.
Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak told The Center Square they don’t have a total damage estimate yet but the wind alone caused about $1 million in damage to parks.
“There are also home and business damages throughout the township and we will be collecting data throughout the weekend,” Graham-Hudak wrote in an email.
Many main roads in Wayne County near Plymouth and Canton are impassable because of standing water. Canton Township government posted on social media advising motorists not to drive through standing water.
“We also have several subdivision streets that are flooded. If your street is flooded, please check the storm drains in the street to ensure they are clear. It's important to always keep leaves, limbs and debris cleared away from drains; too much of any of these can block the drain, meaning water can't flow properly and flooding may result.”
The Canton government said the Heritage Park Splash Playground is closed for the remainder of the season and the Heritage Park South Pavilions are closed indefinitely due to significant storm damage.