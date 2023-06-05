(The Center Square) – After a 10-year hiatus, the city of Detroit must resume its $149 million annual pension payment from its 2013 bankruptcy.
Stephanie Davis, communications manager with the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, said the city will resume legacy pension payments by July 1 when fiscal year 2024 starts.
“An actual payment will be made no later than June 30, 2024," Davis wrote in an email to The Center Square. "And the pension payment amount in FY24 is expected to be $148.9M and payments are scheduled through FY2053 with a 30-year amortization."
The General Retirement System II supports 15,401 participants and the Police and Fire Retirement System II supports 9,987 participants as of June 30, 2022.
Detroit says only $73 million of pension payments will draw from the city budget because the Motor City has saved $473 million in the Retiree Protection Fund, a dedicated IRS Section 115 trust.
Detroit has a $1.3 billion 2024 general fund budget.
James Tatum of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan says the required fiscal year 2024 contribution to the two closed plans is $146.8 million, about $64.8 million to the GRS II and $82 million to the PFR.
Of that $146.8 million, Tatum says $18.7 million will come from philanthropic/not-for-profit entities, per the bankruptcy settlement, $57 million will come from the RPF, and about $71.1 million will be paid from the city's general fund.
Detroit’s current and new employees were shifted into two new hybrid plans with defined benefits and defined contribution features, and no further benefits were earned in the two closed plans.
Davis said Detroit qualifies for the Protecting MI Pension Grant program, but the exact amount has yet to be confirmed.
Tatum told The Center Square in an email that the city will receive $87.8 million from the state's Protecting MI Pension Grant Program to GRS II in fiscal year 2024, thanks to a slight drop in the market.
Detroit qualified for the grant in which local municipal units with pension plans under 60% funded as of December 2021 will receive state funds to increase the funded ratio to 60% through a $750 million appropriation in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
The funded ratio is the ratio of plan assets, money reserved to pay retirees in the future, divided by plan liabilities. Plan assets minus plan liabilities equals the net pension liability.
Tatum said in fiscal year 2019, GRS II earned 3.4% in investment income and was 65.8% funded, lost 0.96% in fiscal year 2020 and was 59.2% funded, and in fiscal year 2021 earned 28.3% and was 67.3% funded.
“Had it not been for the minor loss, GRS II and by extension Detroit would not have qualified,” Tatum wrote in an email. “To be clear, it would have been better for GRS II to earn investment income rather than incur a loss.”
Based on the fiscal year 2022 audited financial statements, the most recent, GRS II is 62.7% funded.