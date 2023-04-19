(The Center Square) – Michigan Senate Republicans announced their roadmap to improve Michigan by lowering taxes, protecting individual liberties, and keeping communities safe.
“In only a few short months, Gov. Whitmer and the new Democratic majority have recklessly wasted a historic budget surplus and passed laws that threaten to drive our economy back into the same ditch it was stuck in during the Granholm administration,” Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, said in a statement “Our plan provides a roadmap to get Michigan back on track.”
The “Roadmap for a Better Michigan” includes three goals: Relief from inflation and economic opportunity for all; safer, healthier, and more prosperous communities; and protecting individual liberties and ensuring a more responsible state government.
“Democrats are undoing policies that helped Michigan recover from the ‘Lost Decade’ just as another recession is in sight,” Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, said. “Inflation continues to rage, unemployment remains above the national average, and Democrats are passing bills to make Michigan a much less attractive place to live or operate a business. It’s a recipe for disaster. We’re offering a better way forward.”
The plan comes just over 100 days into Democrats holding a political trifecta for the first time in 40 years. Democrats have notched partisan victories, including repealing right-to-work, reinstating the prevailing wage, passing safe storage laws for guns, and repealing a law criminalizing abortion.
The Senate Republican plan recommends helping Michiganders struggling with inflation, improve schools and roads, and reduce crime, among other priorities.
“Instead of using their new majority to help struggling Michigan families, Democrats have focused on paying back union bosses and funneling tax dollars to big corporations,” Nesbitt said. “Michiganders deserve better.”
The plan might include some middle ground between Republicans and Democrats. The Republican plan says it wants to “fix Michigan’s broken mental health care system."
Whitmer’s proposed budget would spend $79 billion and deplete all but $250,000 of the state’s $9.2 billion surplus.