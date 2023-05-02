(The Center Square) – After a horse farm owner held a rally garnering hundreds of people against a planned electric vehicle battery component plant, the state of Michigan is now investigating the farm.
Green Township horse farm owner Lori Brock told The Center Square that Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development representatives will hand her the complaint on Thursday.
Brock has raised concerns about the environmental impacts of the battery plant to be built by Gotion, which is set to receive at least $750 million of taxpayer subsidies. The plant would sit nearby her 140-acre horse farm housing 20 horses.
“My farm is pristine and I’m not worried one bit because we’re not doing anything to endanger anything,” Brock told The Center Square in a phone interview.
The complaint follows days after she hosted an anti-Gotion rally, and after she refused to sell her land to Gotion.
They’re [Gotion] absolutely cannibalizing all the land near us and are scaring people into selling their property,” Brock said. “I don’t believe in bullies, and I will never, ever sell to them. They’d be the last person in this world that I’d ever sell my property to.”
The Agriculture and Rural Development office told The Center Square they received a Right to Farm complaint on April 26, alleging manure run-off into tributaries of the Muskegon River. The complaint was filed through the Environmental Protection Agency to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Under the Right to Farm Act, an inspection with the landowner must be completed within seven business days of receipt. If the complaint isn’t verified, there is no further action needed. If the complaint is verified, the Agriculture and Rural Development office will work with the landowner to help address the possible run-off issues per the Generally Accepted Agriculture Management Practices under the Right to Farm Act.
The Center Square has filed a records request seeking the complaint.
Brock said people started attacking her personal and professional reputation as soon as she started speaking out against the Gotion plant. Brock was worried about the plant contaminating local water sources and poisoning her horses.
“I’ve lived in this community for 40 years,” Brock said. “There are some things that money can’t buy. And if I gave into them, it would be showing my daughters that you give into bullies, and I’ve raised my daughters to stand up and be tough and never give into bullies.”
Brock said she opposed the Gotion plant because they lied about their Chinese ties, community support of the project, and hourly wages.
“We don’t want a huge mega site coming into our quiet community,” Brock said.
Michigan Freedom Fund Communications Director Mary Drabik compared Brock's situation to barbershop owner Karl Menke. During COVID-19 lockdown mandates from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Menke's refused to stop working, his license was suspended and a fine of $9,000 issued.
Separately, Whitmer’s administration suspended the licenses of restaurant owner Marlena Pavlos-Hackey. Attorney General Dana Nessel asked her staff to arrest Pavlos-Hackey before she appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, a television personality let go by Fox News last month.
In a statement, Drabik said, “Governor Whitmer, through bureaucratic channels, continues to target and harass private citizens that speak up for themselves and their communities, or dare to show a dislike for her policies.”