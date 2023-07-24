(The Center Square) – Michigan voters are trying to recall eight freshman lawmakers over bill votes this year ranging from supporting hate crime bills to red flag laws.
Six House Democrats and two Republicans face recall threats according to petitions filed with the Michigan Secretary of State.
Those targeted include House Reps. Noah Arbit, D-West Bloomfield, Donni Steele, R-Orion, Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, Cam Cavitt, R-Cheboygan, Jaime Churches, D-Wyandotte, Reggie Miller, D-Monroe, Sharon MacDonell, D-Troy, and Jennifer Conlin, D-Ann Arbor.
Arbit, Churches, Conlin and Miller face recalls for supporting House Bill 4474, hate crime legislation that stalled in the Senate. Some lawyers said the bill would criminalize speech protected under the First Amendment.
In a statement, Arbit said he was being recalled over hate crime legislation he sponsored that threatened a $10,000 fine, a felony, and five years in jail for “intimidation.”
“I will never apologize for fighting to protect ALL Michiganders from hate violence, and I will never be intimidated or cowed out of achieving my mission,” Arbit said in a statement.
Coffia and MacDonnell face recalls for supporting enacting extreme risk protection orders, also called red flag laws. Red flag laws allow some individuals including a spouse or family member to file for an extreme risk protection order against someone they believe poses a significant risk of personal injury to the respondent or others by possessing a firearm.
“While I respect the recall process as an important tool to hold politicians accountable when they betray the public trust, recall should not be used to disenfranchise thousands of voters in the 103rd District simply because of a policy disagreement,” Coffia said in a statement.
The order, if approved, would allow the courts to temporarily remove firearms from those who pose a threat to themselves or others.
Steele faces a recall over supporting a safe gun storage bill. House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, in a statement defended Steele.
“Rep. Donni Steele has emerged as a strong leader in Lansing,” Hall said. “As our lead addressing critical infrastructure needs, she’s been a fiscally responsible voice pushing to fix our crumbling roads and bridges in Oakland County and around the state. She’s focused on what matters for the district she represents. She has our full support, and we will defend her as we would any other member.”
Cavitt faces recall because of a Jan. 11 vote for speaker, recall language says.
In the Michigan House, Democrats hold a two-seat lead but two House Democrats are running in local mayoral elections.
Next, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers must approve the recall petitions before circulation for signatures. The board is scheduled to meet Aug. 1 to consider some recall petitions.
Within 60 days, the petitioners must obtain signatures equal to or more than 25% of the total voters for governor in each district during the 2022 election.