(The Center Square) – Lansing Democrat Elissa Slotkin, representing Michigan’s 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, says she plans to run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2024.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow has announced she will not run for reelection in 2024.
Slotkin defeated Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett last November in the nation’s most expensive U.S. congressional race. The former state congresswoman raised a reported $9.3 million on her way to defeat Barrett, who raised only $2.5 million. Slotkin defeated Barrett after winning 50.8% of the vote to Barrett’s 47.2%.
Slotkin’s announcement Monday morning came after two fellow Democrats, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, said they would not seek Stabenow’s seat.
Michigan state Rep. John James, R-Farmington Hills, also announced he would not seek national office in 2024.
Nikki Snyder, a state Board of Education member and Republican from Dexter, announced she would run to replace Stabenow last Thursday.
In a video announcement, Snyder said, "I'm no silver-spoon politician looking for my next title but rather a self-made, tough, pissed-off mom ready and willing to fight tooth and painted nail for our family, our children and the future of our country."
Rumors of other potential Republican candidates who may choose to seek Stabenow’s seat include failed 2022 gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Kevin Rinke; former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, who lost his reelection bid last November; and U.S. Rep. Bill Huzienga of Zeeland.
Although she hasn’t announced any plans for running for any office in the immediate future, Crain’s Detroit Business reported Dixon met with the National Republican Senatorial Committee “weeks ago.”
Democrats who may choose to run, according to rumors, are Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Nasser Beydoun. He's the Dearborn Heights-based chairman of the Arab American Civil Rights League.