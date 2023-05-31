(The Center Square) – At the 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the growth of the Road to Restoration program, a public-private partnership that helps Michiganders regain their driver’s licenses.
Benson said three new mobile offices will hit the road this summer serving the Great Lakes Bay region, Northern Michigan, and the Upper Peninsula. The new mobile offices will expand the Road to Restoration program while delivering other services to communities.
“In the last year, the Department of State and our great partners in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors have helped thousands of Michiganders take the necessary steps to regain their driver’s license,” Benson said in a statement. “This program is supporting families, businesses and our economy because it is a true public-private partnership and we’re looking for additional business, organization, and municipal leaders who want to join the initiative, create jobs and build our economy.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2024 $81 billion proposed budget includes an additional $1.2 million for to expand staffing for seven mobile offices to improve resident access and services to congregate facilities, populations with barriers to access, and rural areas throughout the state.
In 2021, changes to state laws lifted driver’s license suspensions for more than 150,000 Michiganders who failed to pay court fees or appear in court for many non-moving and other violations. The majority of those affected need to take further action before they can regain their driver’s licenses.
At Road to Restoration clinics, Department of State staff and volunteer attorneys provide expert assistance for each person’s case and immediate access to driving records and other Secretary of State office services to help participants learn what they need to do to get back behind the wheel.
Since its launch in 2022, the Road to Restoration program has assisted more than 5,200 Michiganders at 23 clinics in 14 cities. Hundreds of participants have fully restored their driving privileges, while others learned the additional steps they need to take and left with a plan to return to the road.
Benson says if just one-third of the 150,000 people eligible to regain their licenses were to purchase vehicles, they would increase state revenues by approximately $300 million in the next decade through state fees and gas taxes.
“Access to a driver’s license is a crucial leg-up for anyone looking to rejoin the workforce or find financial security in their community, and restoring licenses further enriches the potential talent pool for local employers,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “The Road to Restoration program is a great example of public-private partnership that makes a difference in peoples’ lives and livelihoods, and our department is proud to partner with the Department of State on this program.”
Since the COVID pandemic, about 100,000 Michiganders are missing from the labor force, meaning they’re neither working nor looking for work. A license suspension paired with unreliable public transportation could be one reason why they aren’t returning to work.
The City of Lansing paid court fees and transportation costs for city residents attending the Road to Restoration clinic hosted there last month, increasing the number of residents able to restore their licenses at the clinic.
The next Road to Restoration clinic will be June 21 in Detroit and online pre-registration is now open. Additional clinics are scheduled this year in Mount Pleasant, Alpena, Traverse City, Escanaba, Marquette, and Sault Ste. Marie.