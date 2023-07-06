(The Center Square) – After it was promised a $375,000 taxpayer subsidy, digital manufacturing services provider Shapeways Holdings picked Livonia to create 75 anticipated jobs.
Currently, Shapeways Holdings employs 36 individuals in Michigan.
Shapeways Holdings, based in New York City, launched its expanded Livonia facility in April 2023, part of a relocation from Shapeways’ previous manufacturing facility in Long Island City.
Shapeways’ acquisition of Linear AMS in May 2022, based in Livonia and Charlotte, brought with it new services such as metal 3D printing, conformal cooling, injection molding, and other traditional manufacturing capabilities for molding and tooling.
These manufacturing services include part quality, performance, and manufacturing output to industries like automotive, medical, aerospace, and other industrial sectors, resulting in reduced labor and tooling costs.
“I am pleased to see Shapeways is continuing to invest in Livonia, and I applaud the MEDC for supporting this critical work for our community,” Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D- Livonia, said in a statement. “This impactful project shows that Livonia remains an important hub for manufacturing technology.”
Shapeways offers full benefits, training opportunities, and equity in the company to its employees, and also supports continuing education and on-the-job mentorships. Shapeways COO Andrew Nied thanked Michigan taxpayers for their support.
“We are thrilled to be part of the manufacturing community in Michigan, and grateful for the warm welcome and support of the local community, the state government, and our customers and partners,” Nied said in a statement. “The strong manufacturing base and access to quality suppliers made Michigan an ideal choice for our expanded facility, and we look forward to creating more jobs and advancing digital marketing together.”
The project supports the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s goal of growing advanced manufacturing and technology industries, in addition to aligning with the Industry 4.0 initiative launched in 2020 to ensure 50% of Michigan’s small and mid-sized manufacturers are prepared to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies by 2025.
The city of Livonia has offered to provide staff time in support of the project and SEMCA Michigan Works! is prepared to assist the company in finding candidates for the newly created positions.
Livonia Planning and Economic Development Coordinator Jacob Uhazie said the city is excited about the expansion.
“Their decision to relocate to Livonia ensures that the city remains at the center of advancements in Industry 4.0 technologies,” Uhazie said in a statement.