(The Center Square) – Although “fix the damned roads” was a rallying call for Gov. Gretchen’ Whitmer's campaign in 2018, Michigan’s national highway ranking hasn’t improved significantly over the past five years.
The Reason Foundation’s “27th Annual Highway Report,” released Thursday ranked each state’s roads and bridges on safety, pavement quality, and cost-effectiveness metrics.
Michigan is ranked 27th in the report. Although a seven-point step up from 2020 – when the state ranked 34th – Michigan scored in the bottom 10 in four of the 13 total metrics nationally.
The good news is Michigan ranks fifth in rural fatalities and 12th in maintenance disbursements per lane mile.
The bad news is Michigan ranks 28th in rural fatality rate, 42nd in structurally deficient bridges, 35th in traffic congestion, 43rd in urban interstate pavement condition, and 41st in rural interstate pavement condition. Moreso, the state ranks low in urban interstate pavement condition (43rd), structurally deficient bridges (42nd), and urban arterial pavement condition (42nd).
Michigan is among nine states with more than 10% of their bridges reported as structurally deficient. The others are Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and West Virginia.
Michigan commuters spend 24.3 hours yearly in peak-hour traffic congestion, ranking the state 35th nationally.
“To improve in the rankings, Michigan needs to improve its pavement quality and reduce its percentage of structurally deficient bridges. The state ranks in the bottom 10 of all states in three of the four pavement categories and in percentage structurally deficient bridges,” according to Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the report and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation.
“Michigan is one of the few states that could benefit from spending slightly more on its highway system or improve the overall condition,” Feigenbaum continued. “Michigan’s spending is lower than average but its pavement and bridge quality is far below average.”
Virginia and North Carolina were ranked first and second for the most cost-effective roadways. Alaska, New York, Hawaii, and California ranked worst. Reason notes that most states haven’t improved roads and bridges while, during the same period, traffic fatalities rose, and highway spending decreased. Only 21 states recognized improved roads in bridges in 2020, the most recent year data from all 50 states are available.