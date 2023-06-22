For the second consecutive year, Michigan has experienced the largest number of mayoral recalls in the country as of the mid-point of the year. Ballotpedia has tracked 29 recall efforts against 28 mayors in the first half of 2023, with 15 of those recalls targeting mayors in Michigan. Disputes related to wind turbines and solar panel projects have been the most common reason for the Michigan recalls this year.
Comparatively, by this time in 2022, Michigan accounted for 11 of the 28 mayoral recalls. In 2021 and 2020, California had the highest number of recalls against mayors, with seven out of 27 recalls and five out of 14 recalls, respectively. Between 2016 and 2022, California had the most recalls across all office types for five out of the seven years, while Michigan had the highest number of recalls in 2018 and 2022.
Out of the 29 mayoral recalls that have occurred in 2023, 11 are still ongoing, 11 failed to gather sufficient signatures, one is currently scheduled for an election, three resulted in an election where the incumbent was removed from office, and one recall made it to the ballot but was rejected. Additionally, two recall efforts led to the mayor’s resignation.