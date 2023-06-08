(The Center Square) – A bill aims to expand Michigan’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure by letting charging operators resell electricity.
House Bill 4706 would allow charging station operators to resell electricity to electric vehicle owners without requiring them to be regulated as utilities, codifying statewide what is already allowed across most of the state by the Michigan Public Service Commission.
The proposed change would increase electric vehicle charging stations statewide.
“By giving Michiganders more confidence that they’ll never be far from a charging station, passing Right to Charge will help Michigan meet the governor’s target of 50% of all new vehicles sold being EVs by 2030,” Rep. Sharon MacDonell, D-Troy, said in a statement.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants 2 million electric vehicles on Michigan roads by 2030; there are about 25,181 registered statewide. To get to her number, the average number to register is more than 263,000 annually.
MacDonell cited a World Resources Institute report saying that with enough taxpayer subsidies, electric vehicle adoption could bring up to 56,000 additional manufacturing jobs in 2030.
However, the report doesn’t account for the negative externalities of electric vehicles, including that although they’re cheaper to operate, electric vehicles are much more expensive than vehicles with internal combustion engines and their owners don’t pay gas taxes to fix the roads.
With electric vehicles representing between 15% to 25% of new vehicle sales statewide by 2030, one study says electric vehicles could cost the state $95 million a year by 2030, with a total deficit of up to $470 million.
“With more Michiganders driving and relying on electric vehicles, building more places to charge EVs and ensure motorists can get from A to B safely and with peace of mind is simply common sense,” Clean Fuels Michigan Director Jane McCurry said in a statement. “This policy fix will further demonstrate to the EV charging industry that Michigan is open for business."
Michigan has 200 public DC fast charging stations. In 2022, Michigan had 152, a 29% increase from 2021. Nationally, the number of DCFC stations increased by 33% that year.
“Just as we set up gas stations to cater to conventional vehicles, Michigan should also position ourselves for the future by serving the growing number of Michiganders with electric vehicles on the road, which will in turn help grow Michigan’s electric vehicle sector,” Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council President Dr. Laura Sherman said in a statement.
Electric vehicle driving distances vary by make and model. Charging at a station at home or commercial site can deliver a range of up to 60 miles per charging hour. Newer public DCFC stations, which can charge some vehicles with as high as 800 volts, can take 20 to 30 minutes to charge a vehicle to 80%.
“Electric vehicles are a vital solution to making Michigan the center of our automotive future, so building out the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Michigan is an important step,” MICHauto Director for Government and Community Affairs Paul Corbett said in a statement. “Removing barriers and expanding access to more charging stations throughout the Great Lakes State can help grow Michigan jobs, support Michigan businesses and attract high-tech talent to our state.”
The bill was referred to the Committee on Transportation, Mobility, and Infrastructure.