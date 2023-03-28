(The Center Square) – The Michigan Strategic Fund on Tuesday said it will allocate more than $16 million to create nearly 400 private industry jobs.
Millions more will be allocated in loans, brownfield reclamation grants, state tax captures, and local tax abatements. A statement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office says the actions will "strengthen Michigan’s leadership position in future mobility and electrification and grow the state's semiconductor ecosystem."
California-based indie Semiconductor will receive a $10 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant to expand its automotive semiconductor facility in Auburn Hills. The project is anticipated to add an additional 180 workers to the 26 jobs in Auburn Hills.
Taxpayers will essentially will be covering indie’s expanded payroll, said John Mozena. He's president of the Center for Economic Accountability, a nonprofit organization for transparent economic development policy.
“In the current hiring environment, I’m sure every Michigan employer would love to have a free $55,000 per employee from the state to attract the workers they need,” Mozena wrote in an email to The Center Square. “If I were an owner or a manager of a company that wasn’t getting this kind of special treatment, I’d be asking my elected officials why I was paying taxes to subsidize someone else’s employees, rather than the other way around.”
BorgWarner, headquartered in Auburn Hills, will receive a $1.86 million business development program grant to increase its DC fast-charging manufacturing operations in Auburn Hills, Hazel Park, Dearborn, and a fourth location in either Oakland or Wayne counties. Officials say the expansion will create 186 jobs and generate $20.6 million in total capital investment.
“Borg Warner’s continued commitment to and expansion in Oakland County is such welcome news for Auburn Hills and Hazel Park, where the company will accelerate its investment in the fast-growing EV market,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement. “The venture will benefit the local economy, the additional 100-plus workers at the facilities and the environment as Borg Warner gets closer to its carbon neutrality goals.”
A $1.5 million community revitalization program grant was awarded to the Albion Redevelopment Corp., which will be used to redevelop nine properties create 20 residential units and more than 10,000 square feet of commercial space in downtown Albion.
The city of Albion will provide the project with a 12-year Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act tax abatement valued at $793,672 and the local portion of the brownfield work plan valued at $697,300.
Another $1.08 million community revitalization program grant was approved for Bogan Developments LLC to build a mixed-used development on brownfield site in Kalamazoo. It will include 13 housing units, a child care facility, and include street and sidewalk repair. The city of Kalamazoo approved a local portion of the brownfield plan valued at $245,891 and is also providing a $400,000 loan under its “Housing for All” program and $50,000 in other grants. Kalamazoo County is chipping in a $400,000 brownfield reclamation grant.
A $1.5 million community revitalization program performance-based grant was awarded to a company that plans to renovate a vacant building in downtown Sault Ste. Marie. The building will be converted into residential apartments as well as commercial rental and storage space. Another $1 million was granted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to the Sault Ste. Marie Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
“EGLE is pleased to play a role helping put this property back into productive use in Sault Ste. Marie,” Carrie Geyer, brownfield section manager at EGLE, said in a statement. “Jobs, revenue and much needed housing will be a terrific asset to the community. More than half of EGLE’s annual budget is distributed to cities, towns and villages throughout Michigan to create opportunities like this one, a win-win for the environment and the local economy.”
In her release, Whitmer said, “Today’s investments will create hundreds of jobs, bring more of the semiconductor supply chain home, fund housing and community development projects, and drive nearly $60 million of investment statewide. Our goal is to build an economy of the future and compete with everyone to bring advanced manufacturing home to Michigan. Today’s approvals show that our work is paying off. Let’s keep working together to invest in every region of the state, create good-paying jobs, and build thriving towns offering strong opportunities for families and businesses.”