(The Center Square) – The Michigan House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a measure to expand firearm background checks to include rifles and shotguns.
Fifty-six Democrats voted for the bill, while 53 Republicans voted against it.
Michigan’s background check requirements apply only to handguns. The law passed Wednesday by the House will, if approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anticipated, expand background checks for long guns that are sold at gun shows or through private transfers.
An exemption is provided for firearms intended for hunters under the age of 21. Additionally, current owners of firearms will not be required to undergo a background check for long guns already in their possession. Long gun transfers from one family member to another are also exempt.
Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes applauded passage of House Bill 4138.
“Communities across Michigan are demanding action to stop the needless gun violence that devastates families throughout our state,” Barnes said in a statement. “Instead of offering empty thoughts and prayers, Michigan Democrats delivered. Background checks are a commonsense piece of gun violence prevention that will help keep our neighborhoods safe while respecting Second Amendment rights.”
Barnes added, “Shame on Republicans for sitting on the sidelines as Michigan families experience needless tragedy and suffering at the hands of mass shootings and violence in our streets."
Two other bills related to requiring safe home storage of firearms, House Bill 4142, and red flag legislation, House Bill 4143, were also under consideration, but sent back to committee.
Rep. Brian BeGole, R-Owosso, said the bills will spur “unintended consequences for law-abiding gun owners.”
In a prepared statement, BeGole said, “Law-abiding gun owners are going to be expected to follow these new laws, while criminals and mass shooters will continue to not respect them. The answer to the tragedies we have seen is not more laws that curtail constitutional freedoms. Laws we have that could have stopped this type of senseless violence were not respected or enforced.”
The former Shiawassee County sheriff also noted expanding background checks to rifles and shotguns would hinder hunting in the state.
“Hunting numbers in Michigan have been declining,” BeGole said. “Additional surveillance on gun ownership isn’t going to help that trend.”