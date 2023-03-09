(The Center Square) – In Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2018 Sunshine Plan, she laid out rules by which she would govern if she won election. In 2023, she’s poised to break one of those rules if she signs into law a bill repealing Michigan's right-to-work legislation.
The RTW law passed in late 2012, and was enacted in March 2023. The Democratic majority in the Michigan House of Representatives voted to repeal RTW on Wednesday night.
Whitmer’s 2018 plan included 10 rules. Number eight asserted she would veto “all legislation that is designed to circumvent the public’s right to referendum and pursu[e] legislative change to prohibit future abuses.”
In her own words, Whitmer stated in 2018: “My Michigan Sunshine Plan will rewrite the rules in Lansing to work for regular families by making state government more open, transparent and accountable to Michigan taxpayers." She added: “It’s time to get it done so we can build a better Michigan for everyone, infuse integrity in governance and earn back public confidence.”
Fast forward to 2023: The Michigan House approved a bill to repeal RTW.
If the Senate approves the bill as anticipated, then Whitmer is poised to sign the bill designed to circumvent the public’s right to a referendum by including a $1 million appropriation, which runs contrary to what Whitmer promised in her 2018 plan. In short, she described how she will end legislative referendum-proofing “to ensure integrity in our legislative process.”
“As the law is now, the Legislature can add in a dollar amount to any bill and it becomes referendum-proof,” Whitmer’s 2018 plan said. “In controversial legislation, like Right to Work and the Emergency Manager laws, legislators added an appropriation so voters could not repeal it. If a non appropriations bill has a dollar amount added to circumvent the people’s right to a referendum and it reaches my desk, I will veto it.”
Bridge's Jonathan Oosting first tweeted that Whitmer might waffle on her promise.
Whitmer’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment.
The right-to-work repeal, House Bill 4004, includes a $1 million appropriation for fiscal year 2023-2024 to the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to respond to public inquiries, inform public employers and employees of their rights, and more.
Michiganders hold the power to approve or reject laws enacted by the Legislature, known as a referendum.
However, the state constitution says “The power of referendum does not extend to acts making appropriations for state institutions or to meet deficiencies in state funds and must be invoked in the manner prescribed by law within 90 days following the final adjournment of the legislative session at which the law was enacted.”