(The Center Square) – After a promised $466,650 from taxpayers, global auto manufacturer DESign USA will establish its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operations in New Hudson, expected to create 45 jobs.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation welcomed the partnership.
“Michigan was chosen for this expansion over South Carolina because of our talented workforce and strength in the future of mobility and vehicle electrification,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Let’s keep competing to win projects that bring home good-paying, high-skill jobs that will support our people and invest in the places we call home. Together, we can continue to send a clear message that everyone is welcome to make it in Michigan.”
DESign USA Inc., headquartered in South Africa, is a large global automotive manufacturer. The company has grown since it originated in 2017, completing projects for Ford, BMW, Stellantis, Tenneco and others.
“The decision by DESign USA to establish its first U.S. operations and U.S. headquarters in Southeast Michigan underscores our state’s leadership in automotive manufacturing and future mobility, as well as the strength of our business climate and talented workforce,” MEDC Senior Vice President of Regional Prosperity Matt McCauley said in a statement. “This project is a win for New Hudson and for the entire state.”
The Michigan Strategic Fund funded the project with a $466,650 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.
“We are very excited to be relocating our U.S. headquarters to our new facility in Michigan,” DESign Group Director John Ferreira said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and their local partners who have helped us with our United States expansion. We look forward to working with the local workforce, innovators and manufacturers in Michigan.”
The company plans to construct a 153,000-square-foot facility to design and build automotive automation equipment.
“We’re seeing a steady drumbeat of investment from global suppliers and manufacturers because they recognize the Detroit Region as the densest automotive and mobility cluster in the world,” Maureen Donohue Krauss, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership, said in a statement. “We not only make things here. We make the things that make things, through cutting-edge tooling technology with world-class engineering talent. Design Group helps companies engineer their assembly lines to thrive and will further bolster our dynamic supply chain.”
The Detroit Regional Partnership will assist the company in finding candidates for the newly created positions.
“We are so pleased that DESign Group has chosen to invest in Lyon Township for the company’s newest facility,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement. “This leading assembly line supplier will find not only a pool of talented workers in Oakland County, but a customer base eager for the design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities of a company located right here in the heart of the automotive capital of the world.”