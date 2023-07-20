Data released July 20, 2023, shows Michigan’s unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in June, the lowest rate in 23 years. The state’s labor force participation rate continued increasing, the labor force grew by 23,000, and the economy added 76,000 jobs year over year. Michigan’s labor force has increased by 85,000 in the first half of 2023, the most ever for the first six months of a year since the data series began in the 1970s.