(The Center Square) – A Michigan House committee approved a bill package passed by the Senate that aims to allow housing within brownfield economic development sites to lower rent costs while filling vacant buildings to generate tax revenue.
Redevelopment of brownfields – vacant or abandoned properties with known or suspected contamination – increases property values on the revitalized site and nearby properties.
Transformational Brownfield Plans reinvest a portion of the new tax revenues from a completed project back into the project to make the redevelopment financially feasible.
The bill package, Senate Bill 129, SB 130, SB 289, and SB 132, would allow housing development within brownfield sites and allow the State Brownfield Redevelopment Fund to distribute revenue deposited into the fund from a brownfield redevelopment plan that included housing development activities.
Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, and the Michigan Senate approved SB 289 to expand the TBP program to help Michigan communities transform vacant properties into mixed-use developments.
“Our local communities throughout Michigan are excited that we are updating the successful and creative transformational brownfield program. There is no other program designed for, or capable of, supporting brownfield redevelopments of this scale and impact,” Moss said in a statement. “This is a tool that will help keep and attract talent here, grow our population, and create the kind of vibrant locations that people want to live in—while retaining the local input and control that communities are looking for.”
Additionally, the bill would increase the amount for reasonable costs of a brownfield plan from $30,000 to $50,000, and increase the amounts of tax increment revenue attributable to local taxes a brownfield redevelopment authority could use each fiscal year.
“This legislation will create a transformational impact on local economic development and revitalize our communities,” Brinks said in a statement. “I am excited about the opportunities this will present to communities across the state, including my home city of Grand Rapids, where we are well-positioned to welcome the new jobs and commerce generated by this holistic, people-first economic program.”
On Tuesday, the House voted the brownfield bill package out of the Economic Development and Small Business Committee.
“For Grand Rapids and Michigan to grow its population, and retain and attract talent, we have to build vibrant cities where people want to live,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said in a statement. “The Transformational Brownfield Plans program is a valuable tool that needs to be equally supportive of creating vibrant live and play districts with new housing, dining, shopping, entertainment and hospitality.”
The package aims to require the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to approve reimbursements for housing on brownfield sites. The bill’s goal is to address housing gaps by providing housing options for a range of incomes.