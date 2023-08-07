In this Jan. 4, 2017, photo, students gather between classes at West Michigan Aviation Academy in Grand Rapids, Mich. The charter high school at Gerald R. Ford International Airport was founded by Dick DeVos, a pilot and husband of Betsy DeVos, who is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Education Department Secretary. Betsy DeVos played a key role in encouraging her husband to set up a Western Michigan charter school, an education philosophy likely to continue if she’s confirmed by the Senate as education secretary. DeVos faces a Senate panel considering her nomination on Jan. 11. (AP Photo/Ed White)