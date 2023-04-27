(The Center Square) – Michigan Republican lawmakers are asking Auditor General Doug Ringler to review the state’s Child Development and Care program after a Detroit Free Press investigation raised red flags.
Rep. Tom Kunse, R-Clare, vice chair of the House Ethics and Oversight Committee, sent a letter requesting a review of the state’s program.
“The Detroit Free Press recently revealed several problems with the state’s changes to child care subsidy eligibility standards and its failure to communicate those changes to parents and child care providers,” Kunse said in a statement. “Working parents across my district have shared with me that they’re getting stuck with child care bills that the state was supposed to be responsible for – posing a major financial burden on their families. This issue is a direct result of an incompetent bureaucracy – that’s why I’ve asked the Auditor General for an immediate review and examination of the program.”
Reporting by the Detroit Free Press uncovered multiple failures in the CDC program, which helps families in need pay for child care. The report revealed that the agency missed back payments to reimburse patients, had weeks-long communication delays regarding benefit status, and didn’t timely answer their hotline.
“The system is failing families who rely on the child care subsidies promised to them by the state, so they can go to work and earn a living,” Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, said in a statement. “Mistakes and miscommunication from the state have hurt our small day care providers and resulted in families owing thousands of dollars in child care costs they simply cannot afford. When they can’t pay, their kids get kicked out of day care – and mom or dad can’t work.”
On Tuesday, Bollin proposed legislation to consolidate the entire program within DHHS and place higher expectations on program administrators. Her budget amendment aimed to:
- Require reimbursement for care provided during a period where a family’s benefits were erroneously terminated by the state. The reimbursement would be paid within 15 days to parents if they paid out of pocket, or to providers if they provided care for which they were not paid.
- Require determinations of eligibility to be made within 15 days.
- Require notice of eligibility changes to be sent electronically and by mail for timely communication.
- Streamline the program under one state department.
Democrats, who hold a political trifecta, didn’t adopt the proposal.
Rep. Stephanie A. Young, D-Detroit, chair of the Families, Children, and Seniors Committee, hasn’t yet responded to a request for comment about how lawmakers plan to fix the program.
“We have a duty as legislators to act and develop reforms that address this issue that’s causing major problems for parents and child care providers,” Kunse said. “A detailed understanding will enable legislators and administrators to correct the current shortcomings so the CDC program can better serve parents and providers.”