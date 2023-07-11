(The Center Square) –During the height of the pandemic, Michigan's Department of Corrections was flush with federal pandemic money.
From 2019-20 through 2021-22, MDOC received on average $524.2 million a year. By comparison, the department received just $5.3 million from the federal government in the pre-pandemic 2018-19 fiscal year.
That allowed the state to significantly reduce the state dollars dedicated to the MDOC budget and backfill it with the injection of federal money.
However, the federal dollars dropped to $5.1 million in 2022-23, a sign that the huge federal cash injections were over.
The MDOC' budget has been maintained at about $2.1 billion a year from 2019-20 through 2022-23.
Next year, the 2023-24 budget will again be at about $2.1 billion with $17.1 million coming from the federal government.