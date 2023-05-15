(The Center Square) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services say to watch for scams as Michigan resumes Medicaid eligibility redeterminations to comply with recent federal legislation.
Nationwide, Medicaid beneficiaries must renew their coverage starting this year, and scammers might try to use this to steal money or personal information from Michiganders. Medicaid provides health care benefits to low-income Michiganders.
“MDHHS is strongly committed to ensuring Michiganders who are eligible for Medicaid coverage remain enrolled,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement. “This includes helping protect personal information throughout the redetermination process.”
State officials say the Medicaid redetermination process creates opportunities for scammers seeking Social Security Numbers or other personal information so they can steal the identities or money of their victims.
“As the Medicaid renewal process restarts nationwide, we are already seeing criminals in other states try to take advantage of the situation to scam innocent people,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said in a statement. “Giving out your information to the wrong person could end up costing you thousands of dollars in the long run. Be sure to stay vigilant, never give your Social Security Number or other personal information to anyone who sends you unsolicited emails, texts, or phone calls, and never agree to pay for an unsolicited service.”
DHHS and DIFS encourage Michiganders to take the following steps to avoid falling into redetermination scams:
- Never give away your Social Security Number, Medicaid, or Medicare ID number. Scammers will often contact you to offer their assistance but will say they need your Social Security Number or other personal information to process your application. These people will then use these numbers to steal your identity.
- Never provide your banking or credit card information to anyone that calls claiming to be from Michigan Medicaid, MDHHS, or DIFS. Scammers will often ask for this information over the phone or via text. MDHHS and DIFS will never request this information in this manner.
- Do not rely on caller ID. Scammers can use technology to make it look like they are calling from a legitimate business or government agency.
- Log into Michigan.gov/MIBridges to check the status of your renewal, report any changes to your household or income or to ensure your address, phone number and email address are up to date. You can also call your local MDHHS office if you have questions about a communication you have received.
- If you have concerns or feel you are being pressured to take action, log into your MI Bridges account, which will provide detailed information on what actions are required of you.
If you suspect that you or someone you know has been contacted by a scammer or has mistakenly given out personal information, contact the Michigan Department of the Attorney General at 877-765-8388 or visit the Consumer Protection Team website.