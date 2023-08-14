(The Center Square) – A $750,000 fund from Detroit and Wayne County taxpayers helped renovate a Detroit playground, with the help of the Detroit Pistons.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined local officials and community members to unveil the new Sasser Park. The 9.5-acre park on the city’s northeast side is near Interstate Highway-94.
Detroit acquired Sasser Park in 1947, which, until recently, featured a small playground and a baseball diamond. Now, the park boasts a large picnic shelter, fitness equipment, a basketball court, picnic areas, seating, a playground, a drinking fountain, and a walking loop.
“One of the things that defines a neighborhood and makes it a place families want to live, is quality of the park closest to home,” Duggan said in a morning news conference. “The improvements made to Sasser Park are just tremendous and we’ve done the same thing at more than 160 parks in neighborhoods across the city. And this time we had great partners at Wayne County and the Detroit Pistons to completely remake Sasser Park for the residents of this community, and our neighbors in Harper Woods.”
Members of the Moross-Morang neighborhood suggested renovations and community needs in 2021 via virtual meetings after being delayed by the COVID-29 pandemic.
"Sasser Park is no exception to the great work our teams are doing with the help of our community partners,” General Services Department’s Crystal Perkins said in a statement. “This park is unique because it connects two communities that were separated by the freeway, making it a challenge for residents of the Moross-Morang community to safely get to the Balduck neighborhood.”
Sasser Park's new basketball court is funded through the Pistons Community Benefits Program, which funds neighborhood parks throughout Detroit to replace, renovate or install 60 new basketball courts.
“As part of the Detroit Pistons move back to the city in 2017, the organization made a $2.5 million commitment to repair and refurbish 60 basketball courts in parks throughout the neighborhoods,” Detroit Piston’s Chief Communications Officer Kevin Grigg said in a statement. “We are pleased to have Sasser Park included on that list and play a small role in the larger renovation being unveiled to those who utilize and enjoy the park on a regular basis.”
Construction began in March of 2023 and was welcomed by the community. New Beginnings Director Lisa Williams said the renovation is a “win” for the Moross-Morang Community.
“What was once a space with limited use is now a place that provides opportunities for connection, recreation, and fitness,” Williams said in a statement. “We are grateful for the community members, county officials, and city officials who supported and executed the plan – advancing our mission to inspire new beginnings.”
The $750,000 of funding for the renovations was made possible by contributions from the city of Detroit and Wayne County.
“Parks are an essential element in building neighborhoods,” Wayne County Commissioner Tim Killeen said in a statement. “I am delighted that I could provide Wayne County Parks Millage tax dollars for the great improvements here at Sasser Park.”
Detroit’s District 4 Councilwoman Latisha Johnson said the project took years to plan and execute.
“Beautifying the park and adding amenities was an excellent opportunity to enhance people's lives, so funding the project was among my first budget priorities,” Johnson said in a statement. Today, Sasser Park has been transformed from a diamond in the rough into a shining jewel where children can play, seniors can walk, and families can bond. This incredible transformation has enhanced the beauty and value of one of the most densely populated communities in my district, and for that, I am grateful.”