(The Center Square) – Three different Michigan Department of Transportation projects began this week with funding coming from the Rebuilding Michigan $3.5 billion endowment, as well as the $5 billion Building Michigan Together Plan.
Construction will be completed along I-75, M-55 and M-96.
“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to drive economic activity, help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school and run errands safely,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired or replaced nearly 20,000 lane miles of state-owned roads and 1,400 bridges since I took office, supporting 89,000 jobs without raising taxes by a dime.”
The I-75 repair was caused by an Aug. 4 tanker crash, which damaged pavement and a barrier wall by 11 Mile Road. Due to construction, Northbound I-75 is reduced to one lane from 9 Mile to 14 Mile roads from through Sept. 1.
“We want to remind drivers that 'open to traffic' differs from project completion," said I-75 modernization project manager Mark Dubay. "There is still work to accomplish.”
In Calhoun County, road widening began Monday to make room for a left turn lane. With an estimated cost of $323,000, the construction is expected to be completed Nov. 25. Until then, one lane of M-96 will remain open in both directions west of 15 Mile Road.
“Road funding is crucially important to my constituents and Calhoun County as a whole,” Rep. Jim Haadsma, D-Battle Creek, said. “I’m glad that the budget invests in our roads. This is a key investment not only for the economy, but also for families’ bank accounts and public safety.”
The repavement of the M55/I-75 business loop in Ogenaw County also began Monday and is expected to end in October 2024. Currently, Margaret Street to M-30 will be under construction.