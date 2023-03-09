(The Center Square) – One decade after then-Republicans in the legislative majority and governor’s mansion instated it as the law in Michigan, the current Democrat legislative majority and governor have kicked it to the curb.
On Wednesday night, the Michigan House voted 56-53 along party lines to repeal the state’s right-to-work law. That vote tally was echoed on reinstating Michigan’s prevailing wage law. The bills now travel to the Democrat-majority Senate, which could send them to the governor’s desk as early as next week.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat and former State Senator when right-to-work went into effect in March 2013, is expected to sign both bills into law.
In June 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its Janus ruling which essentially protects public-sector employees in the U.S. from being compelled to pay union dues as a condition of their employment. So right-to-work protections would apply to public-sector employees in Michigan even if right-to-work was rescinded.
Both right-to-work and prevailing wages have been partisan lightning rods for at least the past 10 years. Right-to-work was adopted by Republicans in a surprise lame-duck session in 2012 and went into effect in March 2013. Michigan’s prevailing wage law was repealed by GOP legislators in 2018. Whitmer directed the Department of Technology, Management & Budget to reinstate the prevailing wage for all state contracts in March 2022.
Michigan Freedom Fund shared state statistics comparing Michigan state revenues, wages, and unemployment in the prior to right-to-work and the after its adoption. State revenues, adjusted for inflation, decreased nearly 18% in the decade before RTW and increased 15.3% in the decade after the state adopted RTW, according to the Michigan Senate Fiscal Agency. Wages had only increased 0.6% in the 9 years before right-to-work but increased nearly 22% in the nine years after RTW, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Whereas average unemployment in the state was 8.5% between 2002 and 2012, it fell to 6.0% between January 2013 and October 2022, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers.
“Repealing Right to Work is a direct attack on Michigan workers and strips them of their freedom to choose,” MFF Executive Director Sarah Anderson said in a statement. “Forced unionization is a tax on every blue-collar worker in our state. Instead of paying the tax to the state, though, this tax goes to union bosses, who then launder that money to Democrat campaign coffers,” she said.
“This is a scheme by Michigan Democrats to line the pockets of union bosses at the expense of hardworking Michiganders,” Anderson continued. “Further, Right to Work is widely supported by union and non-union households across our state. Stripping Michigan workers of their freedom is bad for business and it’s bad for Michigan.”
She did not mention the poll by name, but Anderson most likely was referring to the SurveyUSA poll released in February that found 74% of Michigan registered voters opposed repealing RTW. Of those opposed, 83% said they are Republicans, 67% Democrats, and 76% independents.
“Today, Michigan Democrats delivered and working families won,” Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes said in a statement. “Every worker deserves the right to collectively bargain and every worker deserves to be paid a fair wage, and House Democrats took us one step closer to restoring those basic rights in Michigan. These newly restored rights will be critical to building an economy that works for everyone throughout our state,” she added.
National Right to Work Committee President Mark Mix also referenced the SurveyUSA poll results in a statement issued after the vote.
“By voting to repeal Michigan’s Right to Work law, the Michigan House of Representatives has gone against the wishes of the 74% of Michiganders – including a majority of those hailing from union households – that oppose repeal of this commonsense law. Those pushing Right to Work repeal are waging war against workers’ individual rights by voting to give Michigan union officials the power to have workers fired merely because they choose not to support union activities in their workplace,” he said.
“Under right to work, Michigan’s manufacturing sector flourished while employees finally had the choice to defund corrupt or ineffective unions like the UAW, whose leaders prioritized their own political priorities and limousine lifestyles over the needs of workers,” Mix continued. “Michigan’s Senate and Governor Whitmer must reject this cynical attempt to strip Michigan workers of their fundamental freedom to choose.”