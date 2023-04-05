(The Center Square) – Former U.S. Ambassadors Peter Hoekstra and Joseph Cella are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an investigation of Gotion Inc. and Michigan officials for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
Gotion Inc. has ties to a parent company based in China, and is attempting to build a electric vehicle battery parts manufacturing facility in Mecosta County. Total state and local incentives for the project, dubbed “Project Elephant,” stand at $1.14 billion.
In a letter addressed to U.S. Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen, Hoekstra and Cella wrote, “As former ambassadorial colleagues well aware of the adversarial engagements of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) throughout the World, we are writing to you with grave concern over possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, 22 U.S.C. 611 (FARA), involving the ongoing attempt by parties in the State of Michigan to lobby, advocate, and solicit for the presence of a particular lithium ion battery manufacturer based in the PRC, that maintains ties to the CCP, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPCC), and the United Front Work Department (UFWD), and request you review these engagements and take any appropriate action.”
Hoekstra was a U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands from 2018 and 2021, and previously served 10 years on the U.S. House of Representatives House Intelligence Committee during his tenure as a Representative for Michigan’s 2nd congressional district from 1993 to 2011. Cella was an ambassador to Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tuvalu and Tonga from 2019 to 2021.
"From the outset of this project, due diligence, strict scrutiny and transparency have been woefully lacking," they wrote. "Many legitimate questions from elected officials and citizens alike remain, particularly involving the national security threat presented by this company based in The People's Republic of China (PRC) which maintains ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Unfortunately, to advance the proposed project, officials in the State of Michigan who are directly engaged with Gotion, Inc. are shielding themselves from these questions through the binding and punitive 5 year non-disclosure agreements, justifying the secrecy on account of ‘competition’ saying they are "commonplace" with such economic developments.”
A Freedom of Information Act request sent by The Center Square to the Michigan Economic Development Corp. regarding Gotion and Project Elephant was denied.
The corporation's CEO, Quentin L. Messer Jr., is among the parties Hoekstra and Cella listed as potentially required to register under FARA rules “on account of their direct agreements and engagements with either foreign principals of Gotion, Inc., its parent company, Guoxuan High-Tech Co., Ltd, or its holding company, Nanjing Gotion Holding Group Co. Ltd.”
The others parties mentioned by name by Hoekstra and Cella are Jen Nelson, Michigan Economic Development Corp. Chief Operating & Customer Experience officer; Austin Girelli, deputy legislative director; U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Randy Thelen, president and CEO, The Right Place; Chuck Thelen, vice president of North American Operations for Gotion; Bill Pink, president of Ferris State University; David Eisler, former president of Ferris State University; Paul Bullock, Mecosta County controller and administrator; Mark Gifford, city manager of Big Rapids; Bill Stank, supervisor in Big Rapids Charter Township; and Jim Chapman, supervisor in Green Township.
“One year ago, U.S. intelligence agencies warned local and state officials across the country to guard themselves against such PRC-based projects, recommending they refuse to sign agreements that run counter to U.S. national security and economic security, even if they appear to benefit a state or local government in the short term,” Hoekstra and Cella wrote. “The agencies further recommended insisting on public and transparent terms for all such agreements and share such engagements with other local leaders and U.S. authorities. Unconscionably, some elected officials and other leaders in Michigan have done the opposite.”
The Center Square reported previously Gotion’s company’s bylaws require the company “perform its duties in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China and other Party Regulations….” Additionally, the plant would be located approximately 100 miles from Grayling's National Guard facility, where members of the Taiwanese military are training.
Noting they have “serious concerns” regarding the 10 individuals listed in noncompliance with FARA rules, the former ambassadors also requested a thorough investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an inter-agency committee staffed by nine Cabinet-level officials.
“The speed and secrecy which officials in the State of Michigan have operated with State and local leaders imperils our national security and must be given the strictest of scrutiny through both a CFIUS Review and an investigation to ascertain FARA has been violated,” Hoekstra and Cella wrote.