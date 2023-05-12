(The Center Square) – The city of Flint has denied a records request from The Center Square seeking all police payout settlements from 2020-2023.
The request is part of a statewide investigation. The cities of Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Grand Rapids – much bigger cities – all fulfilled or are fulfilling the request.
Flint City Attorney William Kim said in a statement: “The Center Square's request requires the creation of records or a compilation, summary, or report of information and is thus not required under the FOIA, MCL 15.233(4)-(5).”
Flint said they don’t have an existing summary of all payouts, admitting neither the city nor taxpayers know how their money is being spent.
So what kinds of settlements is Flint trying to hide?
Court records say Flint paid a $40,000 settlement in 2020 for handcuffing and restraining a seven-year-old boy for about an hour.
A Mlive report says in 2023, Flint paid out $360,000 to settle sexual harassment and racial discrimination claims.
Another Mlive report says an unmarked Flint police car drove into a KFC building in April.
Why are these records important? A police payout doesn’t admit guilt or wrongdoing. A payout could be from an accident, such as a police cruiser slipping on ice and sliding into a civilian vehicle, or an error, such as police raiding the wrong apartment and kicking down a door.
A previous investigation from The Center Square found that Michigan city police payouts from 2018-2020 ranged from a few thousand dollars to nearly $18 million. One Detroit payout alone cost nearly $5.3 million.
The records also show whether cities are spending more or less taxpayer money on settlements than in previous years. For example, the city of Grand Rapids spent $102,454 in police payout claims from 2020-23, according to a document obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.
That number is down from $455,000 in police payouts from 2018-20. The highest payouts were for pepper-spraying a minor ($125,000); the wrongful arrest of several people ($120,000); and the wrongful arrest and subsequent detainment by Immigration and Customs Enforcement of a U.S. citizen and veteran, allegedly augmenting his post-traumatic stress disorder.
While the government may not love releasing documents admitting to actions like the ones above, every dollar spent by local governments should be available through public records.
According to the city of Flint’s 2023-2024 budget, police and fire departments account for about 62% of the fiscal year 2024 budgeted general fund expenditures.
In fiscal year 2024, Flint Police will cost $28 million. Of that amount, it’s unclear how much will fund protecting and serving its roughly 80,000 residents compared to the amount spent on police payouts.
It’s unclear what other settlements Flint paid out, but The Center Square will continue searching for these records.