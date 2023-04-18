(The Center Square) – Highland Park city officials seek an expedited Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy over its $24 million debt owed to a local water and sewage provider.
They’re asking for help from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The City Council approved the request in a 3-2 vote over concerns that the Great Lakes Water Authority would cut off water to the city with a population of 8,902 people, 40% of who live in poverty according to the last census.
Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald said the city can’t pay the bill and fear the GLWA cutting off drinking water to the city.
The vote follows the Michigan Supreme Court's refusal to hear an appeal for the bill.
The city told The Center Square in an April 18 email that GLWA sent a letter demanding $2.7 million for a 90-day stay of the case conditioned upon Highland Park dropping its motion to stay any turn-off of potable water and dropping the city’s motion to stay the imposition of the tax levy.
The city says this would give GLWA a second opportunity to shut of the city’s drinking water, like they threatened to in 2015.
GLWA CEO Suzanne R. Coffey disputed that claim. In an April 17 statement, Coffey called the claim "untrue and counterproductive."
“It has been reported to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) that a speculative statement has been made that the Authority wants to shut off water service to the City of Highland Park. That statement is untrue and counterproductive. GLWA hopes, for the entire region, that an amicable solution can be achieved in the near future. “
Highland Park says that the city received a restraining order to keep GLWA from shutting off the water, which was in effect during the appeal. But now that the appeal is over, the city says that GLWA plans to oppose the stay in court on April 21.
Whitmer’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment.
A city resolution says the taxable property value of Highland Park is about $9.5 million as of fiscal year 2022, and that if the $19 million debt were spread onto taxes, then property taxes would increase by a factor of three.
Chapter 9 bankruptcy cases are rare. Since their creation in 1934 during the Great Depression, the United States Courts say there have been fewer than 500 municipal bankruptcy petitions filed.
The purpose of Chapter 9 is to provide a financially distressed municipality protection from its creditors while it negotiates a debt plan.
Filing a Chapter 9 typically extends the city debt, reduces the amount owed, or refinances through a new loan, according to the U.S. court system website. Chapter 9 differs from other bankruptcy provisions in that the law doesn’t allow for city to liquidate assets of the municipality and distribute the proceeds to creditors.
According to Pewtrusts.org, the consequences of a city filing a Chapter 9 bankruptcy are that it raises the likelihood of a credit rating drop, which increases costs of future borrowing. The city might also lose residents, business investments, and reduce services, all which could drop tax revenue.
The biggest Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing in Michigan is Detroit’s 2013 filing, dubbed “The Grand Bargain" that allowed many entities to pay about $816 million into Detroit’s pension funds, granting the city a partial nine-year break to recover financially.
Even 10 years post-bankruptcy, Motor City will soon pay about $131 million annually starting July 1, 2023 on pension contributions into the General Retirement System for its Police and Fire Retirement System.