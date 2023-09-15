(The Center Square) – Sterling Heights, Michigan paid $265,000 to settle a federal lawsuit brought by an 18-year-old allegedly tackled and arrested for waiting outside a sub shop for his dad in 2019.
The Center Square obtained the settlement through the Freedom of Information Act.
The lawsuit filed in June 2020 targeted Sterling Heights Officer Jeremy Walleman, who arrested plaintiff Logan Davis on April 25 for loitering outside of FireHouse Subs after his shift ended around 9:40 p.m.
The charge was later dropped.
Court records say Walleman asked Davis to provide identification because he was standing near a closed business and accused the then-teenager of loitering.
Davis responded: "How am I loitering if I just got off, waiting on my dad?" Walleman responded by asking Davis, "How am I supposed to verify that, brother?"
The Police Department said in 2018, 28 commercial burglaries and break-ins occurred throughout Sterling Heights, six of which occurred "in and around the Van Dyke Ave corridor."
Davis' attorney, David Robinson, said the officer had no legal reason to demand identification.
“My client, it was always our contention he was unlawfully arrested because he hadn’t done anything that would have legally justified Walleman’s coming into contact with him,” Robinson said in a phone interview.
The case reached the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals which denied jurisdiction, saying it was a factual matter that must be resolved by a jury. The parties settled before the case was went to trial Tuesday.
The settlement says Davis must receive the money within 21 days of contract execution and the settlement requires parties to keep the settlement terms confidential.
City Manager Mark Vanderpool signed the four-page agreement. The Sterling Heights City Council voted to approve the settlement Sept. 5, although it didn’t disclose the amount.
The Center Square has reached out to Sterling Heights for a comment.