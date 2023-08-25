(The Center Square) – More than 450,000 Michigan customers are without power after severe storms ripped through the south central part of the state late Thursday evening.
The storm has also left nearly 200,000 customers in Ohio without power, according to poweroutage.us.
Michigan had 453,275 people without power as of 10 a.m. Friday. Ohio had 198,342 customers without power.
Eaton County in Michigan had 69% of its 32,093 customers without power. Wayne County in Michigan had the most number of people without power at 105,147.
DTE Energy had 235,649 of its customers without power and Consumers Energy had 181,836 without power in Michigan.
"Our Storm Response Teams are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," DTE posted on its Facebook page at 8 a.m.
"Power was knocked out to more than 200,000 customers in our service territory after a fierce storm blew through from Grand Rapids to Southeast Michigan packing winds over 75 mph and flooding rains," Consumers Energy posted on its Facebook page at 8 a.m. "Over 1,000 of our employees and contractors are mobilized and have started an around-the-clock effort to safely restore power."
In Ohio, Cuyahoga County had 52,055 customers without power as of 10 a.m.