(The Center Square) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won’t release its environmental impact report for the proposed Great Lakes Tunnel Project until spring 2025.
The Corps said Thursday it was delaying the release of its report by at least 18 months beyond its previously announced 2023 deadline.
The project requires Corps approval, and construction was set to begin as soon as all regulatory permitting was granted. If necessary permitting including from other agencies is granted, the tunnel is now anticipated to be completed sometime in 2030.
The tunnel project is being overseen by Canadian company Enbridge, which operates the dual Line 5 pipelines that span the floor of the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge received approval from former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration to decommission the 70-year-old pipelines and build a tunnel to hold new pipes more than 100 feet below the lakebed. Enbridge would shoulder all of the more than $500 million of the estimated cost of building the tunnel, which would continue to transport approximately 540,000 gallons of petroleum products on a daily basis.
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to extend the federal permitting process for the Great Lakes Tunnel Project further delays the replacement of the dual pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac and effectively pushes the start of construction to 2026,” Enbridge said in a statement sent to The Center Square on Thursday afternoon.
“While we are supportive of a thorough, comprehensive and carefully considered permitting process that ensures adequate opportunity for review and comment, we are disappointed with the extended timeline for a project of this scope,” the statement continues. “The Great Lakes Tunnel Project covers only approximately four miles in length, will require no construction within the waters of the Straits, and is anticipated to impact less than one-quarter acre of wetlands. Enbridge submitted its application for the Great Lakes Tunnel Project to the USACE in April 2020. As such, the USACE is estimating it will need six years to review and issue a decision for the project.”
The Corps' delay comes as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel continues her attempts to shutter Line 5 and the Great Lakes Tunnel Project completely. Last month, Judge Janet Neff of the U.S. District Court for Western Michigan honored Nessel’s request to appeal her lawsuit to close Line 5 in state court rather than a federal court.
For its part, Enbridge says the lawsuit should be argued in federal court because the jurisdiction for the pipeline is governed by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. Enbridge says a 1977 international treaty between Canada and the U.S. supersedes the attempts of Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to permanently shut down Line 5 and its replacement.