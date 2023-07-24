(The Center Square) – Detroit Public Schools Community District had a decrease in chronic absenteeism this past school year as it dropped from 77% in 2021-22 to 68% in 2022-23.
The statewide chronic absenteeism average in Michigan was 38.5% in 2021-22.
Historically, Detroit's absenteeism rate was as low as 54.8% in 2015-16 and climbed to 70.3% in 2017-18.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing at least 10% of the class days, which with a 180-day schedule would mean missing 18 days. The Detroit school data was in a July report from Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.
Detroit Public Schools Community District is one of the largest school districts in Michigan with more than 48,000 students and 106 school buildings.
Detroit Public Schools Community District didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.