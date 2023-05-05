(The Center Square) – The Michigan horse farm owner who hosted a protest against a company she refused to sell land to has been cleared of a complaint by the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development
Lori Brock, the owner of Majestic Friesians Horse farm in Mecosta County, blamed the complaint on her opposition to Gotion. She said momentum has grown in the last week against Gotion after the company pulled back on rezoning in Mecosta County.
The April 22 protest drew hundreds of people to the rural area. Four days later, a complaint was filed under the name “Austin B.”
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development told The Center Square they received a Right to Farm complaint on April 26 alleging manure run-off into tributaries of the Muskegon River.
On Thursday, a morning inspection found “adequate vegetative buffer strips surrounding the outside perimeter of your horse lots," the report says. “The vegetation was well established mitigating the potential of nutrient runoff from your horse lots reaching surface waters related to the Muskegon River watershed.”
“Based on this review and the information provided, MDARD will classify this complaint as not verified,” the report concluded. “Therefore, the file will be closed.”
Brock welcomed the news.
“They thought they were going after me to shut me up, but all it did was make me more vocal,” Brock said.
When the agency arrived at the horse farm, Brock said two TV crews and community supporters were already on the property. Brock also received support from Michigan Republican U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, former U.S. Ambassador Peter Hoekstra, former gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, and state Rep. Thomas Kunse, R-Clare.
“We’ve got senators and ambassadors and congressmen that are all saying this is a bad idea," Brock said.
Brock said the filed complaint won’t silence local Gotion opposition.
“I think that they [Gotion] realize that unless they do something for the community, we’re going to fight them every step of the way and we’re going to cause setback after setback after setback because we’re not going away,” Brock said in a Friday morning phone interview with The Center Square.
On Tuesday, the Big Rapids Township Board adopted a resolution in support of the Mecosta County Master Plan that the Green Charter Township rezoning should be denied.
Also, all seven members of the Green Charter Township elected leadership are facing recalls.
Gotion spokesman Chuck Thelen said in a statement this week that Gotion has decided to delay an application to rezone Green Charter Township, where the company says the $2.36 billion investment will create more than 2,000 jobs.
“This property, which is adjacent to the freeway, is currently zoned for agricultural use,” Thelen said. “Our long-term goal is to get this particular property zoned industrial like the rest of the land for the proposed project, but it’s not needed to get the construction phase started.”
He said that this decision shouldn’t affect the construction timetable.
“Our decision will not affect our anticipated timetable, and Gotion will continue to work diligently with local residents, township and county officials, and other key stakeholders to ensure the project’s success,” Thelen said. “We’re excited to make Mecosta County our home.”