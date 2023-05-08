(The Center Square) – A new report ranked Michigan’s infrastructure with a C- grade and handed the roads a D grade.
The ranking follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's promise to fix the damn roads in her first and second terms. This report found Michigan’s roads remain in poor condition and much worse than the national average, despite Whitmer bonding $3.5 billion for trunkline roads and federal funding.
The American Society of Civil Engineers unveiled its 2023 report card for Michigan's infrastructure. The report evaluates 14 categories: aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water, energy, inland waterways, public parks, rail, roads, schools, solid waste, stormwater, transit, and wastewater.
Rob Coppersmith, executive vice president of the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, urged support for a long-term sustainable infrastructure investment plan following the 2023 Report Card for Michigan’s Infrastructure.
Of Michigan’s 120,000 miles of paved federal-aid-eligible roads, the report found 25% are in good condition, up from 20% in good condition in 2017. However, the national average for roads in good condition is 42%, said Brad Ewart II, the vice president for corporations at Soils and Materials Engineers.
Meanwhile, 42% of Michigan’s roads are rated as fair, and 33% are in poor condition.
The report forecasts the percentage of paved roads in poor condition to rise from 33% in 2023 to 48% in 2033.
“Report after report has shown the need for a significant long-term investment in Michigan’s roads, dams, bridges and other critical infrastructure,” Coppersmith said. “This latest report from the American Society of Civil Engineers Michigan Section, where Michigan’s roads received a grade of D in their 2023 Report Card for Michigan’s Infrastructure, shows that our roads remain in poor condition and pose a risk for the public. This is unacceptable and we need Michigan’s leaders to take action now.”
A March report suggested Michigan faces a $3.9 billion annual shortfall in funding roads and bridges.
“We look forward to working with our partners in the legislature and with the governor to enact a long-term, equitable and sustainable investment plan to improve Michigan’s critical infrastructure for generations to come,” Coppersmith said. “After all, this is a quality-of-life issue, and we shouldn’t settle for crumbling roads and bridges. Michigan’s construction industry is ready to get to work fixing our state now, and we look forward to being part of the solution.”
The overall infrastructure ranking is an improvement from D+ in 2018. Since then, grades for five categories increases while two decreased.
Lance Binoniemi, the vice president of Government Affairs at MITA, said these grades should be “unacceptable.”
“Lawmakers in Lansing have under-invested in our infrastructure, and here are the results," Binoniemi said. "These grades should be unacceptable to every Michigan citizen."
Michigan Republicans have criticized Whitmer and Democrats holding a political trifecta for not fixing the damn roads despite a $9.2 billion surplus.
Rep. Jim DeSana, R-Carleton, today called on Whitmer and Democrats to fix roads instead of giving $750 million to Gotion’s Mecosta County battery component factory.
“We have a $9-billion-dollar surplus in the State of Michigan, and we also have a governor who promised voters immediate road repairs as soon as she took office,” DeSana said in a statement. “We have the money. The governor claims to want to ‘fix the damn roads.’ So why instead is she focusing on corporate welfare projects like Gotion while our basic infrastructure remains in such woeful disrepair?”
DeSana introduced House Bill 4315, which aims to allocate $800 million to local cities for road repair in 2024 and beyond. The bill hasn’t been heard in the House Appropriation Committee.
“The people expect the governor to follow through on her promise to ‘fix the damn roads,’” DeSana said. “I have presented a great solution, but she’s too distracted by Gotion to notice.”